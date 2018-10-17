Voting Is Now Open for Intuit’s Global Firm of the Future Contest

by businesswireindia.com

Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU) opened the polls for voting in its 2018 Intuit QuickBooks Global Firm of the Future contest. The public vote, which closes October 31, 2018, will determine which of the contest’s five finalists − Cloud Bookkeeping Services, PJCO, Reconciled, Regional Business Services Ptd Ltd or Wealth Café Business Advisors Pvt Ltd. − will be named the grand prize winner. Representing Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and India, respectively, these forward-thinking firms represent some of the top accounting firms from around the world, having embraced online technologies to grow their practices and help their small business clients succeed and prosper.

During the voting period, Intuit invites the public to visit the Firm of the Future contest website and vote once per day for the firm that they feel best embodies the Firm of the Future. For every vote and social share that takes place, a donation from Intuit will be made to Kiva.org (up to $25,000 USD), an international nonprofit based in San Francisco, California that invests in entrepreneurs from underserved communities around the world who are looking to create a better future for themselves, their families and their communities.

To learn more about the finalists, the public can view videos in the online gallery on the Firm of the Future contest website. These videos highlight how each firm has embraced online technologies and how they have helped a specific small business client to succeed.

“These five firms represent the most innovative firms in the industry, and we are eager to see how they will continue to grow and drive success for their own businesses and small business clients,” said Ariege Misherghi, global leader of Intuit’s Accountant Segment, Small Business and Self-Employed Group. “These firms have recognized the benefits of being a Firm of the Future and have successfully navigated the path forward. Each firm is already a true champion, and we’re excited to celebrate these finalists and see who will be named the grand prize winner.”

To help the finalists in their video submission process, Intuit provided a videographer and film producer to work directly with each finalist to create a high-quality video showcasing what makes his or her firm a Firm of the Future. The five finalists (in alphabetical order) are:

Anyone wishing to vote must first register, and all registrants will only be permitted to vote once per day during the open voting period. The top five global finalists and the small businesses identified by each firm will each receive a $5,000 USD cash prize as well as one ticket to Intuit’s annual conference, QuickBooks Connect, November 5-7, in San Jose, California. The grand prize winner and the small business they support will be revealed on the main stage and receive additional cash prizes of $25,000 USD and $15,000 USD, respectively.

Register for QuickBooks Connect and meet the finalists and grand prize winner in-person in November. The conference offers a dynamic lineup of speakers, including Alex Rodriguez, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of A-Rod Corp, Mindy Kaling, Actor, Writer, Producer and Director and Dylan Lauren, CEO and Founder of Dylan’s Candy Bar.

To cast votes through October 31, visit https://intuit.me/FOTF2018. To join the conversation, share on Facebook and Twitter using #QBFirmOfTheFuture.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181016005066/en/

Source: Businesswire