‘Voyage to the Stars’ Launched in Pune

Acropolis Purple developers, one of Pune's leading luxury real estate developers announced the launch of its latest project, ‘Voyage to the stars’ located at NIBM road recently. Synonymous to its name, Voyage to the stars, holds high amongst stars with its 200 feet tall architecture and a state of the art project which blends luxury, technology, lifestyle and comfort. Designed and engineered by best in class technology, Voyage sets a benchmark and is future ready to challenge the conventions of the Indian Real Estate Industry.

Voyage to the stars is a staggered development that comprises multiple multi-storey high-rises that will redefine the skyline. The “Tower A” offers premium 3 & 4 BHK residences varying between 1985 sq.ft. To 2396 sq.ft., within the price range of Rs. 3 crore to Rs. 5.26 Crore & the possession of “Tower A” starts Dec 2018. As far as amenities are concerned, VTS has left no stone unturned from Clubhouse, Party Lawn, Gymnasium, Infinity pool at the deck area, Yoga Pavillion, Golf Simulator and others.

On the foot of a declared forest area, Voyage to the Stars is a true journey into nature. The project has received Pre-certified Platinum Rated by Indian Green Building Council demonstrating intent to design a high performance residential building. Voyage to the stars project features world class facilities like a state-of-the-art Dry wall technology with high performance light weight internal wall system by RONDO Australia, Zinc facade keeps exteriors of the building maintenance free and protects from bad weather & Glass curtain wall brightens the interiors, Suspended Plumbing fixtures are all suspended in wall cavities, Pre-Engineered wooden flooring from Germany is completely glued down enhancing the longevity, All shower panels with thermostat functions help in monitoring and maintaining the temperature of water, Centralised Boiler with Energy efficient boiler with a reverse heating technology and pressure booster, The complete house runs on Automation assisting Lights, Speakers, Air Conditioners, Locking System with a 3TB server, Along with the recent PMC inclusion and with its proximity to central locations, Voyage to the Stars has highest price growth potential. All of these features come together to create the grand life for a modern-day family residing in the city.

Mr. Pankaj Ojha, on behalf of Voyage to the stars, expert from Launchpad states, “'Voyage to the stars” is in line with our focus of building strong strategic alliances with the customers to deliver world class products. A strong emphasis on quality, ethical business practices, and commitment to customer satisfaction is ready to be explored for customer experience at VTS."

The offering aims at providing excellence, transparency and innovation to its customers. With features that create a grand life, and an amazing location that provides seamless connectivity, Voyage to the stars looks to be all set to well and truly live up to its name!

About Launchpad

Launchpad, a venture marketing investor and executor, is an international business intelligence, marketing and execution agency based in the UAE with presence in Mumbai, Bangalore, and Pune in India. They work with ambitious organizations wanting more for their brand and business. Primarily, they help new brands, but also work with established brands and, help them revamp and reposition their identities in highly competitive markets.

Among their fantastic capabilities are market strategy & feasibility, identity, advertising, design, event execution and a lot more!

