Wasazra Pharmaceuticals Plans to Expand its Presence PAN India

2017 has gone extremely well for Wasazra,in just one year, the company registered as public limited and has been instrumental in ensuring high quality & affordable medicines. Not only this, in the first year itself the company has spread across Uttar Pradesh with presence in more than 50 territories. This public limited company is led by Mr. Syed Mohammad Fauzan Akhtar, a young entrepreneur spreading his wings in pharma industry by giving affordable and result oriented medicines. Mr. Fauzan, wishes to follow his father’s vision of meeting every day needs of patients and deliver best quality medicines. His father is an educationist and a man of high principles and a visionary. He always wanted to give back to the society. Mr. Fauzan Akhtar further wishes to extend the operations of the company throughout India under the government initiative of “Make in India”.

Wasazra is one of the emerging pharmaceutical companies in India, whose goal is to ensure that no patient is denied access to high quality & affordable medicines. Wasazra started its business in June 2017 and has grown multifold in a span of one year and now plans to expand its business operations throughout India. 3rd Eye Advisory Ltd. are the strategic consultant for its business growth and marketing. The company is on a mission to ensure 'Reachability, Affordability & Quality' of the products, across the globe for a healthier and happier world. Wasazra has a portfolio into tablets, injections, syrups, capsules, soft-gelatin capsules and sachets. The product line falls into anti-allergic, anti-bacterial injections, calcium and multivitamin tablets and pre-biotic. The company further intends to expand its portfolio by adding anti-cancer, anti-malarial, vaccines and anti-emetic drugs. Wasazra aims to set up a state of the art self-manufacturing facility which will generate employment and contribute towards Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Aushdhi Yojana as public social responsibility.

Mr. Fauzan Akhtar – Director Wasazra Pharmceuticals Ltd.

Mr. Fauzan Akhtar – Director Wasazra Pharmaceuticals Ltd. said – “We believe in ethical business model which creates a win-win situation for everyone in the ecosystem. Since 2017, with a small team of MRs and ASMs we have covered major markets in Uttar Pradesh. We plan to become a recognized brand in pharma industry. Wasazra being an Indian company and promoted under Make in India, we have a huge scope to build business and be in every household as and when required. Speedy introduction of generic drugs into the market is our mainfocus.”

Wasazra’s management contributes towards CSR activities by conducting Health camps/checkups Blood donation camps in various parts of Uttar Pradesh. In future they wish to organize medical camps for underprivileged in the others states of India. Wasazra intends to start a tech platform under Digital India by offering common platforms to doctors and patients as an Information Portal and also organize Webinars for patients. Wasazra also plans to adopt a village under “Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana” the PM initiative to spread good health.

By 2020, India is likely to be amongst the top three pharmaceutical markets by incremental growth and 6th largest market globally in absolute size. Increase in the size of middle class households coupled with the improvement in medical infrastructure and increase in the penetration of health insurance in the country will also influence in the growth of pharmaceuticals sector. In March 2018, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) announced its plans to start a single-window facility to provide consents, approvals and other information. The move is aimed at giving a push to Make in India initiative.

About Wasazra Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Wasazra Pharmaceuticals was incorporated in June 2017 and started its business operations in November 2017. Wasazra is one of the most emerging pharmaceutical companies in India, whose goal is to ensure that no patient is denied access to high quality & affordable medicines. Our Vision is to ensure 'Reachability, Affordability & Quality' of our products, across the globe for a healthier and happier world. Our mission is to be a leading global healthcare company, which uses technology and innovation to meet every day needs of all patients; and delivering best quality medicines.