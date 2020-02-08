WCPS (India) Seminar Deliberates on taking India to USD 5 Trillion Economy

Covai Post Network

World Confederation Productivity Sciences (India) organized a National Seminar on the theme “Innovation Driving Productivity" – with special focus on Coal, Power, Steel & MSME Sectors” at Gulmohar Hall of India Habitat Centre, New Delhi.



Mr. Virendra Singh addressing audience



This National Seminar was inaugurated by the Chief Guest Hon’ble Member of Parliament, Mr. Virendra Singh and Mr. BK Rai and Mr.Satyanand Mishra, former Chief Information Commissioner, Govt of India as Guest of Honour. The event was attended by the heads and senior officials of public under takings like Coal India Ltd., Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd., Northern Coalfields Ltd., RAIL TAIL, Western Coalfields Ltd., PFC, REC, NTPC, SAIL. The Senior bureaucrats of the various departments of Govt. of India in addition to various heads of private companies like BSES-Rajdhani, BSES –Yamuna, Volvo, JSPL, Kreate Energy etc. also participated in the deliberations.



Hon’ble MP Mr. Virendra Singh brought to the fore the current situation and government policies driving growth of the country to USD 5 trillion economy by 2022. He said that being son of the soil from rural background ,he understands agricultural growth which can be an example for industry. He lamented that while we are preparing our younger generation to look for service opportunities on completion of their education, we should try to inculcate the passion to increase their knowledge base so that they can be entrepreneur or self employed.



Lighting of the lamp



“India that has set a goal to become a $5 trillion economy has to take bolder steps to modernise its energy, coal and power, effectively utilise the strengths of MSME sector and take lead on the environment leveraging, its technological know how on the global stage. Innovation and Productivity improvement across the functions and processes involving all the stakeholders for Sustainability are key areas to help India surge to a $5 trillion economy by 2022,” said, Mr. K Biswal, President WCPS India.



Mr. R R Misra, CMD WCL and Mr. P K Sinha, CMD, NCL presented how by changing their perspective, they have observed the increased Production and Productivity backed by innovative methodologies. They also explained the social activities undertaken to improvise the standard of living of local communities.



The seminar had seven sessions including the “Inaugural Session and on Coal, Power, Steel, MSME, Safety, Health & Environment". The learnings from these seminars is the way forward to innovate to improvise the productivity. Sharing of such knowledge will bring about catalytic effect in improving the economic growth of the nation, leading to achieving $5 trillion economy of India.



The proceedings of the seminar was stated in Hindi by the chief guest and guest of honour and set the tone for rest of the seminar. Productivity is not only related to Production but should also synergise with society, and environment for the purposeful and optimal output.

About World Confederation of productivity Science (India)

World Confederation of Productivity Science (India) is an Indian chapter of World Confederation of Productivity Science registered in Canada. This organization is recognized as NGO by United Nations organization. WCPS is a fraternal association of heads of State, Business Leaders, Management, Consultants and Scholars worldwide, whose objectives are to promote the increase of productivity in all sectors, for improving the quality of working life and the improvement of the standards of living. This will lead to peace and prosperity in the society, world over. To achieve its goal, the Organization conducts seminar, Conferences throughout the World and exposes the Public on large, on the issue of productivity.

WCPS is represented on ECOSOC (Economic and Social Commission) of the United Nations having permanent consultative status. It has over 40 National Chapters across all the five continents and international Advisory Council and a board from all around the world.

Source: Newsvior