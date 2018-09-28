Weconex’s DeerTrip™ App Redefines Mobility for Public Transport Users

by businesswireindia.com

Weconex, a leading transportation system solution provider, was honored to be invited by China Telecom to the 10th E-surfing Smart Ecosystem Expo, taking place on September 13-15 in Guangzhou. Under the theme ‘New Channel, New Retail and New Marketing in an Era of Intelligent Life’, Weconex exhibited a series of ‘New Mobility’ services with various interactive activities, bringing fun and tailored experiences for visitors.

Weconex exhibited a series of 'New Mobility' services at the 10th E-surfing Smart Ecosystem Expo. (Photo: Business Wire)

An all-in-one mobile app for cross-border travelers

DeerTrip™ app, a flagship product of Weconex, provides comprehensive one-stop public transport services for worldwide travelers. At the expo, there was a live demonstration of new app features and innovative public transport services including over-the-air activation, card top-up with Huawei mobile NFC, 24/7 one-touch customer services, and QR code-based payment applications.

Besides, to promote the concept of green travel, DeerTrip™ and China Telecom jointly launched ‘E-surfing Telecom Package’, offering discounts for purchasing new mobile phones, monthly public transport subsidies and monthly unlimited internet data plans. More special offers such as free card activation and free shopping coupons will be provided to app members occasionally.

Integrate mobile payment platforms and push “Mobile as a Service” to a new level

Weconex also affiliates with Amoled Intelligence, a specialist intelligent payment and Point-Of-Service hardware solution provider, and unveils the company’s first intelligent self-service kiosks and transportation POS systems at the Expo. Amoled Intelligence perfectly integrates transportation card systems with mobile payment systems, creating a new retail business model, through which users can receive customized promotional offers based on their real-time location information.

With a mobile phone in hand, users will be able to take public transportation as well as plan their cross-border trip easily while enjoying various shopping services in shops or vending machines at the destination. Amoled Intelligence hopes to establish the largest integrated cross-border payment platform in the world, and combine global online and offline commerce into a "new channel, new retail, new marketing" ecosystem.

The ‘DeerTrip™ Snackbar’, and ‘DeerTrip™ Cash-pon Machine’ are another exhibition spotlights at the expo. The dedicated hardware design revolutionizes conventional, heavy self-service kiosks serving the marketplace. Amoled’s intelligent self-service kiosks also feature compact appearance, special intelligent poster conveyance, large interactive screen and intelligent backend management, which are suitable for various applications such as buses, traffic hubs and other shopping environment. Furthermore, users are able to enjoy many customized benefits from a variety of fun and interactive games such as lucky wheels, prize draws and reward points schemes during their cross-border journey.

“Retailers nowadays suffer from high customer acquisition costs, ineffective data mining as well as a huge gap in brand marketing dollar spent and sales effected,” said Tseng Kuan-Chih, Vice President of Weconex Group. “Making use of big data from the DeerTrip™ app users, Weconex helps strategic partners perform effective and targeted marketing strategies through advanced data analytical technology and accurate LBS user profiling. Weconex has partnered with many leading retailers and online entertainment service providers and we hope to look for more potential partners from different industries to extend this ecosystem.”

Accelerate ‘New mobility’ services development for a smarter, greener future

Currently, Weconex is actively extending its cooperation with global transportation operators and financial institutions from Hong Kong, Taipei, Korea, Singapore, and Thailand, for an integration of transportation, entertainment, retailing, catering, shopping and accommodation services. By enhancing mobility services in the public transport sector, Weconex hopes to curate a green travel trend across the globe in a bid to make cross-border travel more accessible and sustainable.

About Weconex Group

Weconex Group is a high-tech internet company headquartered in Guangzhou with branches in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Nanjing, Xi 'an, Zhengzhou, Changsha, Wuhan, Taipei, Hong Kong and so on. It is a leading transportation card system and the operating service provider in China, committed to accelerating the interconnection and internet-enabled transportation services in China. Grounded with its core value of green travel and public transport priority, the company provides efficient and fast access and low-cost integrated solution.

Currently, Weconex Group has covered 4 main provinces – Guangdong, Jiangsu, Shanxi, and Henan and 50 cities in China. Besides “DeerTrip”, Weconex also has comprehensive products and solutions for public transportation industry, including Public transportation cards operating system, E-ticketing solution, AI customer service system, and diversity terminal POS and integrating payment system used in transport and finance payment.

For more information, please check: http://www.weconex.com/En/index.html.

