Weizmann Forex Bags Airport Counters Across Five Cities in India

by businesswireindia.com

Weizmann Forex Limited, a leading player in the foreign exchange and inward remittances space in the country, today announced that it has been awarded licenses to operate foreign exchange counters across Hyderabad, Goa, Cochin, Chandigarh and Mumbai airports. Out of these five cities, the company has received exclusive rights for Goa and Hyderabad airports for six and five counters respectively. In these 5-cities the company has received mandates for 3-years at three and 5-years at two airports respectively. With these additions, Weizmann Forex has significantly increased its presence in India’s most demand dense and fastest growing airports by now operating 18 airport forex counters across the country.Weizmann Forex’s first foray in the space of airport foreign exchange counters started in 2012 at Mangalore, and it is now in a position to serve over 81 million passengers across these additional five airports. The company is committed to delivering best-in-class services and products at competitive rates. These counters will provide in-bound and out-bound passengers with Weizmann Forex’s entire range of diversified offerings including Foreign Currency Notes, Prepaid Foreign Currency Cards, and Travellers’ Cheques.Weizmann Forex has designed its airport counters to be technologically advanced and aesthetically pleasing, blending in with the architecture of the airport terminal buildings while also establishing distinct visibility for the Weizmann Forex brand. Further, demonstrating continued commitment to environmental sustainability, Weizmann Forex has used 75% of materials in the construction of these new counters from reclaimed wood.Commenting on the development, Mr. B. Karthikeyan, Managing Director – Weizmann Forex Limited said: “As part of our strategy, we are committed to serving our customers through multiple touch points in an omni-channel distribution strategy that covers its digital website, substantial branch network and a renewed focus on airports. We have increased our presence across various Indian airports which will significantly enhance our brand visibility while enabling us to serve more walk-in customers. Going beyond business objectives, we remain conscious about our customers’ need for convenient access, the need of our airport partners to provide world-class ambience and experience and also our own objective as a responsible company to protect the environment for ourselves and for our future generations. We are committed to staying in the path of the relevance of our customers by providing new, innovative and value-added offerings, helping us strengthen our position as a leading player in the forex and remittances space.”Source: Businesswire