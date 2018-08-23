Western Union Provides Relief in Response to Flooding in Kerala

by businesswireindia.com

To support communities and families affected by monsoon flooding in Kerala, The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU), a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement, and the Western Union Foundation today announced a coordinated response involving the company’s employees, its agents and global non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to provide humanitarian relief to people in Kerala. In total, contributions through this combined effort could total up to US $180,000.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180822005610/en/

Consumer Transactions: Between August 28, 2018 to September 27, 2018, Western Union will donate US $1 for each transaction* sent to a Western Union Agent location in Kerala** from participating Western Union agent locations across the globe and via WU.com and the Western Union mobile app where available.

Between August 28, 2018 to September 27, 2018, Western Union will donate US $1 for each transaction* sent to a Western Union Agent location in Kerala** from participating Western Union agent locations across the globe and via WU.com and the Western Union mobile app where available. Agent Locations Open for Business: Consumers can be assured that today more than 12,000 Western Union agent locations in Kerala are currently open and available for those wishing to send and/or pick-up cash. Western Union is committing to assist impacted agents in the area with rebuilding efforts.

Consumers can be assured that today more than 12,000 Western Union agent locations in Kerala are currently open and available for those wishing to send and/or pick-up cash. Western Union is committing to assist impacted agents in the area with rebuilding efforts. Western Union Foundation Grant: The Western Union Foundation is committing US $30,000 to Save the Children in support of its relief efforts from monsoon flooding in Kerala. Save the Children is providing aid through programs that provide immediate distribution of supplies, access to education and shelter to affected families.

The Western Union Foundation is committing US $30,000 to Save the Children in support of its relief efforts from monsoon flooding in Kerala. Save the Children is providing aid through programs that provide immediate distribution of supplies, access to education and shelter to affected families. Agent and Employee Match Giving: From August 23, 2018 to September 22, 2018, the Western Union Foundation will also provide a dollar-for-dollar match of qualifying contributions from participating Western Union Agents, up to US $30,000. In addition, it will match employee donations 2:1 for relief efforts in Kerala, up to US $30,000. Donations can be made directly online here or by visiting https://secure.donationpay.org/westernunion/index_new.php.

“We are committed to helping the communities we serve,” Western Union Regional Vice President, South Asia & Indochina, Sohini Rajola said. “These contributions will enable organizations to mobilize quickly, providing critical initiatives for long-term rehabilitation efforts.”

“Our thoughts are with the communities affected by devastating monsoon flooding in Kerala,” said Western Union Foundation Vice President and Executive Director, Elizabeth Roscoe. “Our collaborative response with Western Union and generosity from participating agents will help to provide health services, education and shelter.”

Western Union and the Western Union Foundation were at the forefront of major natural disaster relief efforts, including Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico and Hurricane Harvey in Texas. Since 2001, the Western Union Foundation has donated more than US $17 million for disaster relief, to aid 180 disasters in 80 countries around the world. Last year, the Western Union Foundation responded to 13 disasters around the world.

* Western Union also makes money from currency exchange. When choosing a money transmitter, carefully compare both transfer fees and exchange rates. Fees, foreign exchange rates and taxes may vary by brand, channel, and location based on a number of factors. Fees and rates subject to change without notice.

** Due to the severity of flooding in Kerala, India, some Western Union agent locations may not be immediately operational or possess sufficient funds.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement. Our omnichannel platform connects the digital and physical worlds and makes it possible for consumers and businesses to send and receive money and make payments with speed, ease, and reliability. As of June 30, 2018, our network included over 550,000 retail agent locations offering Western Union, Vigo or Orlandi Valuta branded services in more than 200 countries and territories, with the capability to send money to billions of accounts. Additionally, westernunion.com, our fastest growing channel in 2017, is available in 45 countries and territories to move money around the world. In 2017, we moved over $300 billion in principal in nearly 130 currencies and processed 32 transactions every second across all our services. With our global reach, Western Union moves money for better, connecting family, friends and businesses to enable financial inclusion and support economic growth. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

About The Western Union Foundation

The Western Union Foundation believes that education is one of the surest pathways to economic opportunity. Through collaborations with NGOs around the world, the Foundation has embarked on a five-year mission to connect 50,000 migrants, refugees, women and young people to the global economy through demand-driven skills training and workforce enablement programs by 2020. The Foundation also offers a global scholarship program that helps put a post-secondary education in reach for in-need students studying in the STEM fields and business. To date, more than $117 million has been given to fund projects affecting more than 800,000 people in 137 countries across the globe, including humanitarian relief for communities in crisis. The Western Union Foundation is a separate charitable corporation that is tax-exempt under 501(c)(3) of the US Internal Revenue Code, and receives support from The Western Union Company, its employees, agents and business partners. Contributions to the Foundation are tax-deductible for US income tax purposes. To learn more, visit www.westernunionfoundation.org or follow us on Twitter @TheWUFoundation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180822005610/en/

MULTIMEDIA AVAILABLE :https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180822005610/en/Source: Businesswire