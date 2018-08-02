  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
02 Aug 2018, Edition - 1115, Thursday

FLASH NEWS:

  • The DRDO has developed both high-altitude and low-altitude anti-ballistic missiles
  • Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday accepted the Maratha community’s demand for reservation in education and jobs
  • Three foreign nationals (one Indian, one Malaysian and one Macedonian) working in Kabul killed by unknown gunmen
  • Supreme Court restrains media from telecasting images and videos of minor rape victims even in blurred and morphed form
  • Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu has accepted the invitation for attending Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony
  • Anissia Batra Death Case — Delhi HC has granted 4 weeks to Crime Branch to probe the case and file status report
  • Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan visits Kauvery hospital to enquire about DMK’s M Karunanidhi’s health
  • PM Modi chairs high level meeting with his top Ministers
  • NDA cabinet has approved a bill which restores the original provisions of a law on atrocities against Dalits and tribals
  • BJP issues a 3 line whip to all its MPs in Lok Sabha, important bill to be taken up
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

Westinghouse Sale to Brookfield Complete

by businesswireindia.com

August 2, 2018

Business Wire India

Westinghouse Electric Company, the global leader in nuclear technology, fuels and services, today announced the completion of its previously announced sale to Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) (TSX:BBU.UN) together with institutional partners (collectively, “Brookfield”) and emergence from Chapter 11 as a reorganized company. Announced on Jan. 4, 2018, the transaction was closed and became effective today.

 

“The close of this transaction marks an exciting milestone for Westinghouse as we have successfully emerged from Chapter 11, and continue to navigate a significant transformation that positions us for long-term sustainable success. With the support of Brookfield, Westinghouse will continue to build on its legacy of leading the nuclear industry. Our focus is on strengthening the business, capitalizing on our global footprint and excelling in client service and innovation,” said Westinghouse President & CEO José Emeterio Gutiérrez.

 

Westinghouse Electric Company is the world's pioneering nuclear energy company and is a leading supplier of nuclear plant products and technologies to utilities throughout the world. Westinghouse supplied the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 in Shippingport, Pa., U.S. Today, Westinghouse technology is the basis for approximately one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants.

 

Brookfield Business Partners is a business services and industrials company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that benefit from barriers to entry and/or low production costs. Brookfield Business Partners is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

 

Brookfield Business Partners is the flagship listed business services and industrials company of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSX:BAM.A) (EURONEXT:BAMA), a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $285 billion of assets under management, of which approximately $150 billion are in the U.S. For more information, please visit our website at https://bbu.brookfield.com.

 

 
Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿