  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
25 Jul 2018, Edition - 1107, Wednesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • TDP mulls moving privilege motion against BJP
  • The Reserve Bank has “wide-ranging and comprehensive” powers to address various situations in banks, the government said
  • J&K: Encounter underway in Anantnag as 2 terrorists are trapped near Lal Chowk
  • US President Donald Trump said that North Korea has begun the process of dismantling a key missile site
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

Wibmo Inc. Launches Trident™ RBA – Intelligent Authentication for Digital Payment Security

by businesswireindia.com

July 25, 2018

Business Wire India

Wibmo Inc., rapidly growing into Asia’s leading provider of digital payments authentication and security, today announced the launch of Trident™ Risk-Based Authentication system, in line with market needs for frictionless payments. Based on intelligent analytics, Trident™ RBA uses insights into consumer behavior and past payment characteristics to deliver both secure and seamless payment experience to consumers.

 

Protecting consumers and merchants with behind-the-scenes technology

 

Built using the recently launched company’s fraud management system Trident™, which employs a combination of dynamic rules-based approaches and machine learning, Trident™ RBA scores every payment transaction to determine risk without inconveniencing the consumer. Only when a transaction is deemed risky, a challenge response system takes over to step-up the authentication using a variety of technology, process, or other verifiable credentials. Step-up options such as online OTP, offline OTP, biometric, life questions, call back, or mobile discovery allow for banks and service providers to address a variety of consumer preferences while minimizing risk.

 

“With Trident™ RBA, and the recently launched Trident™ Enterprise-level Fraud and Risk Management System, we are bringing to market the next generation of fraud fighting tools,” said company CEO Govind Setlur. “Trident™ RBA, built to EMVCo specifications, is 3-D Secure 2.0 ready,” he added.

 

Continued Innovation and Leadership in Authentication

 

According to the company an established leader in payment security, Trident™ RBA combines its real-time risk analysis taking into account point-in-time fraud trends and patterns, historical data and consumer behavior with a range of step-up authentication options. This combats the friction in the traditional OTP method, and increases success rates by reducing end-to-end transaction time. Trident™ RBA is being showcased at the Mastercard’s Global Risk Leadership Conference – Asia Pacific in Bali, Indonesia from July 30 – Aug 2, 2018.

 

About Wibmo Inc.

 

Wibmo Inc. a Cupertino, California company is a leading provider of payment security and mobile payments in emerging markets with a strong market presence in India, one of the world’s leading digital payment markets. Learn more at www.wibmo.com.

 

 

 

 
Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿