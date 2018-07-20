Wipro and Alight Solutions Announce Strategic Partnership

Business Wire India
Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading information technology, consulting and business process services company, and Alight Solutions, a leader in technology-enabled health, wealth, HR and finance solutions, today announced a long-term relationship which will reshape the HR services industry by providing Alight’s clients with the breadth and depth of capabilities from the two industry-leading organizations.
This strategic partnership[1]
will enable Alight to accelerate investment in consumer-facing technologies and services across its health, wealth and cloud businesses by leveraging Wipro’s industry-leading strengths in automation, machine learning and data analytics.
Additionally, Wipro will acquire and take on responsibility for the services delivered from Alight’s India locations. Alight has developed a rich set of technology and delivery capabilities across its India centers located in Gurgaon, Noida, Mumbai and Chennai.
Lincolnshire, Illinois-based
Alight Solutions provides benefits administration and cloud-based HR and financial solutions to 1,400 clients serving 19 million employees and their 18 million family members.
Wipro provides HR services to a range of marquee customers globally across industry verticals such as retail, manufacturing, banking and financial services, education, healthcare, energy and utilities.
“When we think about serving our clients and their people, we believe it is imperative to provide technologies and solutions that meet rising trends like the growing adoption of cloud-based technologies, the increased use of automation, rising consumerism and the demand for more personalized, integrated solutions,” said Chris Michalak, Chief Executive Officer, Alight Solutions
. “Our partnership with Wipro enables us to leverage Wipro’s unmatched innovation and leadership in automation and digital technologies, while increasing our investments to harness market trends and deliver even better solutions for our clients as their needs and those of their people evolve.”
Abidali Z. Neemuchwala, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Wipro Limited
said, “We welcome the Alight India team to the Wipro family. We are delighted to be chosen as a strategic partner by Alight for this transformational project. Our focus will be to modernize Alight’s core technology assets and further automate its operations to enhance the user experience of Alight’s end customers. Wipro’s expertise and best practices in cloud and smart analytics, and investments in proprietary platforms such as Wipro HOLMES™ will enable this transformation.”
The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close after receiving required regulatory approvals.
FCM Consulting facilitated the transaction between the two organizations.
Source: Businesswire