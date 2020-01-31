Wipro and Smart Energy Water (SEW) Form Global Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Digital Transformation for Enterprises

by businesswireindia.com

Wipro has invested over two decades assisting Electricity, Gas and Water Utilities across four continents, helping them bring about speedy and effective transformations. We are helping Utilities across the world build a more intelligent network that is resilient, flexible and dynamic to the proliferation of distributed energy resources (DER), electric vehicles, and advanced metering and sensors. We help Utilities harness and interpret their data to retain and grow customer revenue and ensure a more secure environment leveraging technology, analytics, and connected devices. With our proven industry expertise as leaders in driving customer experience and digital transformation initiatives, we are at the forefront in helping Utilities evolve towards digitization and innovation.

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company and Smart Energy Water (SEW), today announced a multi-year global strategic alliance. This partnership aims to develop and deliver joint solutions, which will accelerate digital transformation for enterprise clients in the utilities space globally.Headquartered in California, SEW is a global energy and water cloud platform provider serving over 200 Utilities worldwide.The joint offerings, built on SEW’s industry-leading digital Customer Experience (CX), Workforce Engagement, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) Machine Learning (ML) and Big data analytics platforms will deliver transformational benefits to both companies’ new and existing clients in this space. It will help enterprise customers adopt self-servicing capabilities, gain real-time analytics on peak load management, leakage and high-usage, and accordingly optimize workforce efficiency. It will further enable them to transform their operations for greater efficiency and customer centricity.said, “The Wipro-SEW partnership is key to our Utilities marketplace as clients seek to provide enhanced experience for their customers and workforce. We will leverage our rich industry expertise, domain-specific knowledge and SEW’s products with its analytics capabilities, to help fulfill the digital transformation agenda of our Utilities clients.”“We are excited to engage with Wipro as our global strategic partner,” said. “The Utilities industry worldwide is going through a major transformation in customer experience and operations. This partnership will help us gain access to Wipro’s proven expertise and implementation experience with leading global Utilities. It will support and accelerate delivery of SEW platforms to our customers.”Source: Businesswire