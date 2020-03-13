Wipro cited as a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2020

by businesswireindia.com

Wipro’s Industrial & Engineering Services (IES) is the driver for our Engineering Services portfolio. IES facilitate over 500 clients across multiple industries / verticals with a platform to innovate and engineer products, platforms and technologies at scale. This platform of services offerings combines the maturity of engineering processes, the passion for latest technology and the access to a diverse ecosystem to deliver value to customers at various stages of the product or platform life cycle. This is termed as “EngineeringNXT” by Wipro.