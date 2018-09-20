Wipro Cited as a Leader in Everest Group’s Digital Workplace Services PEAK Matrix™ Assessment

Business Wire India
Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting, and business process services company, today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in Everest Group’s Digital Workplace Services – Market Trends and PEAK Matrix™ assessment. The report was published in June 2018.
Everest Group evaluated and featured 20 leading IT service providers on the digital workplace services PEAK matrix on the basis of criteria such as digital workplace services vision & strategy, scope of services offered, innovations & investments and delivery capabilities. The PEAK matrix is a framework that provides an objective, data driven, and comparative assessment of digital workplace service providers based on their absolute market success and delivery capability.
Kiran Desai, Senior Vice President and Global Head, Cloud and Infrastructure Services, Wipro Limited
said, “We are honoured to be positioned as a Leader in Everest group’s Digital Workplace Services – Market Trends and PEAK Matrix™ assessment. This recognition reaffirms our edge in workplace services and our commitment to delivering world-class infrastructure solutions to our customers. We will continue to invest in expanding our technology capabilities and solution portfolio in this space to offer services that are closely aligned to our customer’s business requirements and which will help accelerate their digital transformation journey.”
“Wipro’s proven capabilities to manage complex workplace transformation and a balanced and matured set of offerings across the workplace services spectrum has enabled the company to position itself as a Leader in this assessment. Wipro’s clients have specifically pointed out delivery flexibility and technology agnosticism as key strengths. The company continues to make the right investments aligned with business requirements to provide a user-centric collaborative workplace,” said Ashwin Venkatesan, Practice Director (Cloud & Infrastructure Services), Everest Group.
To view the full report, please visit: https://www.wipro.com/forms/wipro-has-emerged-as-a-leader-in-the-everest-groups-peak-matrix-for-digital-workplace-services/
Wipro’s LiVE Workspace™ solution, powered by Wipro HOLMES™ and backed by a strong partner ecosystem helps enterprises advance to a digitally empowered user-centric workspace from a traditional desktop system-based approach. The solution is an end-to-end standardized and integrated workplace offering consisting of pre-defined tools, technologies, and processes, that enables users to access their business applications and data, anywhere, anytime, and on a device of their choice. The solution also offers predictive and prescriptive analytics with cognitive capabilities to proactively identify, resolve, and manage critical applications and infrastructure-related snags before end-users experience issues.
Source: Businesswire