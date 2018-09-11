Wipro Joins Duck Creek Technologies' Alliance Program

Business Wire India
Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting, and business process services company, and Duck Creek Technologies, the P&C insurance industry’s leading SaaS software provider, today announced a relationship whereby Wipro will be able to offer a broad array of implementation services and related software and data solutions for its insurance industry customers around the world.
Wipro will offer systems integration, configuration, and support services for the Duck Creek Platform, which includes solutions for policy, rating, billing, claims, data insights, and digital engagement. Together, Wipro and Duck Creek will help insurers meet rapidly evolving consumer expectations in their digital transformation journey. Wipro brings core insurance transformation to its customers through front-to-back digitalization and service design, and is fostering new ways of working by using agile and adaptive methodologies to break existing business silos.
“We are excited to build a strategic partnership with Duck Creek as a part of our core insurance business,” said Gaurav Chadha, Vice President and Global Head of Insurance, Wipro Limited
. “Through this partnership, we will bring our cloud, cognitive, and co-innovation approach to our common customers. We are investing in enhancing our capabilities and competencies on the Duck Creek Platform to bring value to our customers by delivering velocity, quality and cost.”
“As a strategic Delivery Partner, Wipro will provide Duck Creek customers in Europe and beyond with comprehensive business solutions utilizing the extensive capabilities of the Duck Creek Platform, supported by trained and certified Wipro professionals,” said Eddie Jones, Vice President of Strategy and Alliances, Duck Creek Technologies
. “Wipro is a global leader in digital transformation, information technology, consulting and services, and we are thrilled to welcome them into our Global Alliance Program.”
For more information on Wipro Insurance, visit www.wipro.com/insurance
Source: Businesswire