Wipro Launches Microsoft Business Unit for Digital Transformation Solutions

Wipro’s Cloud Studio which delivers migration for different workloads on Microsoft Azure, Data, Microsoft Dynamics 365. The studio is an ‘as-a-service’ model for cloud transformation with standardized tools, technologies and processes.

Wipro’s LiVE Workspace™ solution which leverages Microsoft’s Modern Workplace, Microsoft 365 as well as LUIS and the Power platform to help customers unbox an intelligent, future-ready workplace where apps and data can be accessed from anywhere, anytime and on any device.

Wipro’s Data Discovery Platform (DDP) empowers customers with actionable insights by exploring varied data sources through sophisticated techniques such as pattern discovery, Auto ML, visual sciences and storytelling to simplify interpretation and decision-making. The core of this platform brings together the Wipro HOLMESTM Artificial Intelligence and Microsoft Azure.

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced the launch of its Microsoft Business Unit. The unit will focus on the development and evangelization of solutions leveraging Microsoft’s enterprise cloud services. This initiative is an outcome of Wipro’s expanded global alliance with Microsoft to accelerate cloud adoption and digital transformation for its customers across sectors.Wipro’s Microsoft Business Unit consists of a team of trained and certified Azure consultants and specialists. The new unit will offer domain-based solutions and solution accelerators, including the following:said, “Our newly formed Microsoft Business Unit will aid organizations in accelerating their innovation and modernization journey by leveraging Wipro’s deep domain expertise along with Microsoft’s futuristic enterprise-class offerings. With this partnership, we will co-innovate in industry domain services focused on data, analytics, security and customer/employee experiences.”said, “We are excited to expand our partnership with Microsoft. By integrating our unique offerings such as Cloud Studio, DDP and LiVE Workspacewith Microsoft’s Intelligent Cloud, we will be able to better address our customers’ digital goals.”Wipro recently completed a cloud migration project leveraging Microsoft Azure for Mitie, a leading facilities management and professional services company headquartered in the UK. The successful migration of workload from on-premise to cloud environment helped the client achieve business flexibility, security and scalability, thereby improving the company’s overall operational efficiency.said, “We wanted to move our ‘on-premise’ landscape to cloud for performance enhancement, evergreen capability and operational efficiency. Our long-term strategic partnership with Wipro gave us an exposure to the company’s leading-edge capabilities and it has a solid reputation in the marketplace. We selected Microsoft Azure Cloud as our cloud service platform, for its business agility, high availability, low business disruption risk and other favorable factors including implementation time and complexity. Wipro’s vast experience in executing similar cloud migration projects leveraging its proprietary framework “Safe Passage to Cloud” helped in a seamless and risk-free upgrade to migrate SAP to Azure cloud.”“At Microsoft, digital transformation is a core focus that enables organizations to improve how they engage customers, empower employees, optimize operations and transform products. Our expanded partnership with Wipro will allow them to better serve customers’ digital needs by leveraging Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Dynamics 365,” saidWipro and Microsoft have been strategic partners for decades. Wipro has demonstrated its commitment to this relationship by investing in new industry leading solutions for customers on the Azure platform. Wipro is a Microsoft Gold Competency Partner.Source: Businesswire