Wipro Limited Announces Results for the Quarter ended December 31, 2019 under IFRS





WIPRO LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Rs in millions, except share and per share data, unless otherwise stated)

As at March 31, 2019 As at December 31, 2019

Convenience translation into US dollar in millions Refer footnote 1

ASSETS

Goodwill 116,980 123,706 1,734

Intangible assets 13,762 14,632 205

Property, plant and equipment 70,601 78,552 1,101

Right-of-use assets – 15,706 220

Financial assets

Derivative assets 173 – –

Investments 6,916 9,045 127

Trade receivables 4,373 4,373 61

Other financial assets 5,146 4,790 67

Investments accounted for using the equity method 1,235 1,291 18

Deferred tax assets 5,604 5,943 83

Non-current tax assets 20,603 12,412 174

Other non-current assets 15,872 11,652 163

Total non-current assets 261,265 282,102 3,953

Inventories 3,951 2,063 29

Financial assets

Derivative assets 4,931 1,352 19

Investments 220,716 164,256 2,302

Cash and cash equivalents 158,529 186,637 2,615

Trade receivables 100,489 100,622 1,410

Unbilled receivables 22,880 24,663 346

Other financial assets 14,611 9,538 134

Contract assets 15,038 14,553 204

Current tax assets 7,435 3,459 48

Other current assets 23,086 21,999 308

571,666 529,142 7,415

Assets held for sale 240 – –

Total current assets 571,906 529,142 7,415

TOTAL ASSETS 833,171 811,244 11,368

EQUITY

Share capital 12,068 11,426 160

Securities premium reserve 533 1,179 17

Retained earnings 534,700 503,167 7,051

Share-based payment reserve 2,617 2,203 31

Other components of equity 18,198 21,679 304

Equity attributable to the equity holders of the Company 568,116 539,654 7,563

Non-controlling interest 2,637 1,580 22

TOTAL EQUITY 570,753 541,234 7,585

LIABILITIES

Financial liabilities

Long – term loans and borrowings 28,368 22,299 312

Derivative liabilities – 4

Lease liabilities – 10,632 149

Other financial liabilities – 5 –

Deferred tax liabilities 3,417 3,522 49

Non-current tax liabilities 11,023 11,549 162

Other non-current liabilities 5,258 6,152 86

Provisions 2 2 –

Total non-current liabilities 48,068 54,165 758

Financial liabilities

Loans, borrowings and bank overdrafts 71,099 72,380 1,014

Derivative liabilities 1,310 1,573 22

Trade payables and accrued expenses 88,304 80,570 1,130

Lease liabilities – 6,389 90

Other financial liabilities 644 604 8

Contract liabilities 24,768 21,153 296

Current tax liabilities 9,541 13,903 195

Other current liabilities 18,046 18,749 263

Provisions 638 524 7

Total current liabilities 214,350 215,845 3,025

TOTAL LIABILITIES 262,418 270,010 3,783