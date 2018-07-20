Wipro Limited Announces Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2018 under IFRS

The Company is organized by the following operating segments: IT Services and IT Products.



IT Services: The IT Services segment primarily consists of IT Service offerings to customers organized by industry verticals.

Effective April 1, 2018, consequent to change in organization structure, the Company reorganized its industry verticals. The

Manufacturing (MFG) and Technology Business unit are split from the former Manufacturing & Technology (MNT) business unit.

The revised industry verticals are as follows: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Health Business unit (Health BU) previously known as Health Care and Life Sciences Business unit (HLS), Consumer Business unit (CBU), Energy, Natural

Resources & Utilities (ENU), Manufacturing (MFG), Technology (TECH) and Communications (COMM). IT Services segment

also includes Others which comprises dividend income relating to strategic investments, which are presented within “Financial and other Income” in the interim condensed consolidated statement of income. Key service offerings to customers includes software application development and maintenance, research and development services for hardware and software design, business

application services, analytics, consulting, infrastructure outsourcing services and business process services.



Comparative information has been restated to give effect to the above changes.



IT Products: The Company is a value added reseller of desktops, servers, notebooks, storage products, networking solutions and packaged software for leading international brands. In certain total outsourcing contracts of the IT Services segment, the Company delivers hardware, software products and other related deliverables. Revenue relating to the above items is reported as revenue from the sale of IT Products.