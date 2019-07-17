Wipro Limited Announces Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2019 under IFRS

by businesswireindia.com

Highlights of the Results

Gross Revenue was Rs 147.2 billion ($2.1 billion 1 ), an increase of 5.3% YoY

), an increase of 5.3% YoY IT Services Segment Revenue was $2,038.8 million, an adjusted 2 increase of 4.3% YoY

increase of 4.3% YoY Non-GAAP 3 constant currency IT Services Segment Revenue declined by 0.7% QoQ. Adjusted 2 Non-GAAP 3 constant currency IT Services Segment Revenue grew 5.9% YoY

constant currency IT Services Segment Revenue declined by 0.7% QoQ. Adjusted Non-GAAP constant currency IT Services Segment Revenue grew 5.9% YoY IT Services Operating Margin 4 for the quarter was at 18.4%, an increase of 0.8% YoY

for the quarter was at 18.4%, an increase of 0.8% YoY Net Income for the quarter was Rs 23.9 billion ($346 million 1 ), an increase of 12.6% YoY

), an increase of 12.6% YoY EPS for the quarter was Rs 3.97 per share, an increase of 12.5% YoY

Performance for the quarter ended June 30, 2019

Outlook for the Quarter ending September 30, 2019

For the convenience of the readers, the amounts in Indian Rupees in this release have been translated into United States Dollars at the certified foreign exchange rate of US$1 = Rs 68.92, as published by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors on June 30, 2019. However, the realized exchange rate in our IT Services business segment for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was US$1= Rs 70.39. YoY & QoQ growth rates for Q1'20 have been computed by adjusting revenues of Q4'19 & Q1'19 for the impact from the divestment of our hosted data center services business and Workday & Cornerstone business. Non-adjusted growth was -1.8% QoQ and 2.5% YoY. Constant currency revenue for a period is the product of volumes in that period times the average actual exchange rate of the corresponding comparative period. IT Services Operating Margin refers to Segment Results Total as reflected in IFRS financials

IT Services

Wipro has won a multi-year technology and operations transformation contract from an European Bank. The program will enable the bank to optimize its existing technology and operations landscape, and invest in business transformation initiatives.

Wipro has won a multi-year engagement to support a key business transformation program at a leading UK-based insurance company.

Wipro has been awarded a Robotic Process Automation (RPA) contract by a US-based manufacturing company. Wipro will leverage its automation solutions and capabilities to develop BOTs for the client.

Wipro has won a business process services engagement with a large US-based telecom company. The program will leverage Wipro’s order management and fulfillment capabilities coupled with its telecom domain expertise.

Wipro has won a managed services contract from an eye care company. The company will manage and support cyber security, enterprise software and infrastructure services for the client.

A global airline has selected Wipro to improve passenger experience and loyalty by implementing digital self-service channels and transforming the airline’s IT infrastructure.

A large Canadian airport has awarded a strategic five-year IT operations and digital transformation contract to Wipro. The engagement will leverage Wipro’s integrated service delivery model, domain expertise, cloud and infrastructure services and the Wipro HOLMESTM artificial intelligence platform to transform the airport’s operations and enhance passenger experience.

Digital & Cloud Application Services Highlights

A global apparel company has selected Wipro as a strategic partner for a multi-year engagement in its digital and cloud transformation journey. Wipro will support the client’s IT infrastructure along with the integration and modernization of its entire application portfolio.

A US digital health pharmaceutical company has chosen Wipro Digital as its service delivery enablement partner to help improve the adoption and deployment of digital product and service experiences for its customers.

A multinational computer solutions company has selected Wipro Digital for cloud native modernization of its supply chain applications leveraging the Pivotal Cloud Foundry platform.

A large North American health insurer has selected Wipro Digital to support its ongoing engineering transformation and new ways of working while improving the speed, quality and volume of software releases across its IT environment.

Analyst Accolades and Awards

Wipro was positioned as a Leader in IDC MarketScape Worldwide Artificial Intelligence Services 2019 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US44514819, April 2019)

Wipro was ranked among the HFS Top10 Finance and Accounting Service Providers, 2019

Wipro was ranked among the HFS Top 10 Energy Service Providers, 2019

Wipro was featured as a leading service provider in the HFS Top 10 Google AI Services, 2019

Wipro was recognized as a leader by Everest Group in Digital Workplace Services PEAK Matrix TM 2019

2019 Wipro was positioned as a leader by Everest Group in Next-generation IT Infrastructure Services in Insurance PEAK Matrix™ Assessment 2019

Wipro was recognized as a leader by Everest Group in Enterprise Platform IT Services in BFS PEAK Matrix™ Assessment 2019

Wipro was positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, North America. 13 June 2019

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

IT Products

IT Products Segment Revenue for the quarter was Rs 2.4 billion ($35.0 million 1 ).

). IT Products Operating Margin for the quarter was -16.9%.

India State Run Enterprises (ISRE)

India SRE Segment Revenue for the quarter was Rs 2.1 billion ($31.1 million 1 ).

). India SRE Operating Margin for the quarter was -29.7%.

WIPRO LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Rs in millions, except share and per share data, unless otherwise stated) As at March 31, 2019 As at June 30, 2019 Convenience translation into US dollar in millions (unaudited) Refer Note 2(iii) ASSETS Goodwill 116,980 116,926 1,697 Intangible assets 13,762 13,098 190 Property, plant and equipment 70,601 71,626 1,039 Right-of-use assets – 16,107 234 Financial assets Derivative assets 173 161 2 Investments 6,916 7,375 107 Trade receivables 4,373 4,373 63 Other financial assets 5,146 5,091 74 Investments accounted for using the equity method 1,235 1,216 18 Deferred tax assets 5,604 6,587 96 Non-current tax assets 20,603 11,445 166 Other non-current assets 15,872 11,009 160 Total non-current assets 261,265 265,014 3,846 Inventories 3,951 4,142 60 Financial assets Derivative assets 4,931 4,732 69 Investments 220,716 182,348 2,646 Cash and cash equivalents 158,529 241,405 3,503 Trade receivables 100,489 95,819 1,390 Unbilled receivables 22,880 26,903 390 Other financial assets 14,611 8,987 130 Contract assets 15,038 16,692 242 Current tax assets 7,435 6,197 90 Other current assets 23,086 23,918 347 571,666 611,143 8,867 Assets held for sale 240 – – Total current assets 571,906 611,143 8,867 TOTAL ASSETS 833,171 876,157 12,713 EQUITY Share capital 12,068 12,071 175 Securities premium reserve 533 970 14 Retained earnings 534,700 558,063 8,097 Share-based payment reserve 2,617 2,299 33 Other components of equity 18,198 19,502 283 Equity attributable to the equity holders of the Company 568,116 592,905 8,602 Non-controlling interest 2,637 2,770 40 TOTAL EQUITY 570,753 595,675 8,642 LIABILITIES Financial liabilities Long – term loans and borrowings 28,368 22,475 326 Lease liabilities – 10,748 156 Other financial liabilities – 5 – Deferred tax liabilities 3,417 4,161 60 Non-current tax liabilities 11,023 12,361 179 Other non-current liabilities 5,258 5,428 79 Provisions 2 2 – Total non-current liabilities 48,068 55,180 800 Financial liabilities Loans, borrowings and bank overdrafts 71,099 81,502 1,183 Derivative liabilities 1,310 1,556 23 Trade payables and accrued expenses 88,304 84,041 1,219 Lease liabilities – 6,115 89 Other financial liabilities 644 669 10 Contract liabilities 24,768 22,398 325 Current tax liabilities 9,541 10,586 154 Other current liabilities 18,046 17,889 260 Provisions 638 546 8 Total current liabilities 214,350 225,302 3,271 TOTAL LIABILITIES 262,418 280,482 4,071 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 833,171 876,157 12,713

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (Rs in millions, except share and per share data, unless otherwise stated) Three months ended June 30, 2018 2019 2019 Convenience translation into US dollar in millions (unaudited) Refer Note 2(iii) Revenues 139,777 147,161 2,135 Cost of revenues (100,350) (104,273) (1,513) Gross profit 39,427 42,888 622 Selling and marketing expenses (10,813) (10,953) (159) General and administrative expenses (8,608) (8,119) (118) Foreign exchange gains/(losses), net 771 858 12 Other operating income 2,529 699 10 Results from operating activities 23,306 25,373 367 Finance expenses (1,649) (1,584) (23) Finance and other income 5,197 6,947 101 Share of net profit /(loss) of associates accounted for using the equity method (53) (16) – Profit before tax 26,801 30,720 445 Income tax expense (5,865) (6,699) (97) Profit for the period 20,936 24,021 348 Profit attributable to: Equity holders of the Company 21,206 23,874 346 Non-controlling interest (270) 147 2 Profit for the period 20,936 24,021 348 Earnings per equity share: Attributable to equity share holders of the Company Basic 3.53 3.97 0.06 Diluted 3.53 3.96 0.06 Weighted average number of equity shares used in computing earnings per equity share Basic 6,004,821,199 6,010,597,369 6,010,597,369 Diluted 6,015,725,623 6,025,352,442 6,025,352,442

Particulars Three months ended Year ended June

30, 2019 March

31, 2019 June

30, 2018 March

31, 2019 Audited Audited Audited Audited Revenue IT Services BFSI 45,395 46,043 39,994 175,262 Health BU 18,871 19,288 18,200 75,081 CBU 22,366 23,667 20,596 89,313 ENU 18,432 18,628 17,099 72,830 TECH 18,660 18,402 19,504 76,591 MFG 11,336 11,551 11,247 46,496 COMM 8,454 8,286 7,710 32,680 Total of IT Services 143,514 145,865 134,350 568,253 IT Products 2,409 2,759 3,532 12,312 ISRE 2,143 1,787 2,653 8,544 Reconciling Items (47) (32) 13 (49) Total Revenue 148,019 150,379 140,548 589,060 Other operating Income IT Services 699 1,546 2,529 4,344 Total Other Operating Income 699 1,546 2,529 4,344 Segment Result IT Services BFSI 9,335 9,649 7,220 33,831 Health BU 2,929 1,940 2,076 8,638 CBU 3,506 4,716 2,608 16,828 ENU 2,196 2,787 2,731 7,081 TECH 3,526 3,031 4,064 15,916 MFG 2,092 2,262 1,398 8,327 COMM 1,518 985 758 4,396 Unallocated 720 1,161 695 3,142 Other Operating Income 699 1,546 2,529 4,344 Total of IT Services 26,521 28,077 24,079 102,503 IT Products (407) (93) (740) (1,047) ISRE (636) (775) (111) (1,829) Reconciling Items (105) 111 78 283 Total 25,373 27,320 23,306 99,910 Finance Expense (1,584) (2,530) (1,649) (7,375) Finance and Other Income 6,947 7,228 5,197 22,923 Share of profit/ (loss) of equity accounted investee (16) (17) (53) (43) Profit before tax 30,720 32,001 26,801 115,415

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Constant Currency IT Services Revenue to IT Services Revenue as per IFRS ($MN)

Three Months ended June 30, 2019

$ 12.4

Three Months ended June 30, 2019

$ 31.6