Wipro Partners with Camunda to Offer Workflow Automation Platform

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company and Camunda
, an open source software company reinventing workflow automation, today announced that Wipro has joined the Camunda Partner Program.
This program will enable Wipro to integrate Camunda’s products and Enterprise Platform with its offerings, and help customers who need workflow automation, but may not have the IT resources to build it themselves.
The workflow automation market is expected to reach nearly $17 billion by 2023, up from $4.7 billion in 2017[1]
. With digital disruption driving constant business change, staying competitive in today’s environment necessitates smart digital transformation and workflow automation. This involves employing platforms that can evolve with businesses as they grow.
As a Camunda partner, Wipro can now offer clients access to an integrated platform for software developers and business stakeholders, covering all phases of workflow automation – from process design and execution, to continuous process improvement. Camunda’s stack includes a robust toolkit for modeling and executing business processes, coupled with powerful visual interfaces for monitoring and troubleshooting active processes and analyzing large volumes of process data.
“As digital transformation initiatives increasingly pick up speed, we’re finding more and more IT services firms need partners who can fully enable their clients’ digital transformation projects,” said Jakob Freund, CEO and Co-founder, Camunda
. “We are thrilled to work with Wipro, whose market leadership position will provide more businesses access to our workflow automation solutions.”
“We are excited to partner with Camunda to offer customers a lightweight, highly flexible, open source platform for their workflow automation needs,” said Somit Kapoor, Head of Enterprise Operations Transformation, Wipro Limited.
“Offering Camunda as part of our stack will benefit our customers who are looking for a solution that offers greater flexibility and customization than alternative heavyweight platforms.”
[1] Market Research Nest, “2018-2023 Global and Regional Workflow Automation Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report”
