  • Download mobile app
18 Sep 2019, Edition - 1527, Wednesday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Rape in saffron robes giving bad name to Sanatan Dharm: Digvijaya Singh
  • CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury dismisses Centre’s claim of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.
  • Trump to deliver major address on religious freedom: White House
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

Wipro positioned as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, Asia/Pacific

by businesswireindia.com

September 18, 2019

Business Wire India
Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, Asia/Pacific. The report authored by DD Mishra, To Chee Eng, and Claudio Da Rold was published on July 24, 2019.
 
“This Magic Quadrant evaluates the abilities of service providers to deliver DCMS — including data center outsourcing, HIMS, private cloud services, mainframe services, ERP hosting, data center transformation, cloud migration services, edge DCMS and other IUS. Services are enabled by RIM, IA services and software-defined infrastructure.”
 
Kiran Desai, Senior Vice President and Global Head, Cloud and Infrastructure Services, Wipro Limited said, “Wipro is excited with this recognition from Gartner. Our continued investments in next-gen hybrid cloud and digital infrastructure technologies has helped us win numerous engagements with clients across India and APAC. We believe being positioned as a Leader further reinforces the trust our clients have in our capabilities to help them succeed in their digital transformation journey. We will continue to invest in assets and accelerators including technologies like Wipro’s cloud studio, Wipro Holmes™, SDx, Container and DevOps across consulting, modernization and transformational run services.”

The full report can be found here.
Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿