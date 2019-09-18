Wipro positioned as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, Asia/Pacific

by businesswireindia.com

“This Magic Quadrant evaluates the abilities of service providers to deliver DCMS — including data center outsourcing, HIMS, private cloud services, mainframe services, ERP hosting, data center transformation, cloud migration services, edge DCMS and other IUS. Services are enabled by RIM, IA services and software-defined infrastructure.”

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, Asia/Pacific. The report authored by DD Mishra, To Chee Eng, and Claudio Da Rold was published on July 24, 2019.said, “Wipro is excited with this recognition from Gartner. Our continued investments in next-gen hybrid cloud and digital infrastructure technologies has helped us win numerous engagements with clients across India and APAC. We believe being positioned as a Leader further reinforces the trust our clients have in our capabilities to help them succeed in their digital transformation journey. We will continue to invest in assets and accelerators including technologies like Wipro’s cloud studio, Wipro Holmes™, SDx, Container and DevOps across consulting, modernization and transformational run services.”Source: Businesswire