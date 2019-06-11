Wipro Positioned as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America

by businesswireindia.com

However, most digital workplace offerings still have low adoption rates. Ten providers have emerged as Leaders in this Magic Quadrant. Leaders have demonstrated their experience in delivering MWS and understand the requirements to successfully deliver these services. They have proved their ability to execute and their completeness of vision.

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America. The report authored by Daniel Barros & Mark Ray was published on January 14, 2019."Gartner evaluates the providers based on the quality and efficacy of the processes, systems, methods and procedures that enable each provider's performance to be competitive and effective, while positively affecting revenue, retention and reputation." This Magic Quadrant assessed 21 MWS providers on their ability to execute and completeness of vision. Wipro has been positioned as a "Leader" in this Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America for the third time in a row.According to Gartner analysts, "Leaders deliver their service solutions skillfully, have a clear vision of the direction of the service market, and are actively building and improving their competencies to sustain their leadership positions. The Leaders quadrant indicates the direction of the MWS market.said, "We are pleased to have been positioned as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America, for the third successive year. We believe this recognition underscores our capabilities to manage complex workplace transformation projects by leveraging our LiVE Workspace™ platform. Our digital transformation endeavours have been key to us achieving an industry-leading position in this space. We remain steadfastly committed to offering a truly digital and enhanced user experience to our customers."Wipro's LiVE Workspace™ solution, powered by the Wipro HOLMESartificial intelligence platform and backed by a strong partner ecosystem, will help enterprises advance to a digitally empowered user-centric workspace from a traditional desktop system-based approach. The solution is an end-to-end standardized and integrated workplace offering consisting of pre-defined tools, technologies, and processes, that enables users to access their business applications and data, anywhere, anytime, and on a device of their choice. The solution also offers predictive and prescriptive analytics with cognitive capabilities to proactively identify, resolve, and manage critical applications and infrastructure-related snags before end-users experience issues.Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.