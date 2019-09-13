Wipro Positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Utilities Customer Experience, Worldwide

by businesswireindia.com

US42713318, July 2019)

The report notes Wipro’s internal program aimed at comprehensively addressing the challenges faced by utilities. Selected employees are assigned to one of six "domain tribes" – customer services, network operations, new energy services, energy trading and risk management (ETRM), corporate services, and new IT – and are trained across seven digital "technology chapters".

Wipro has been at the forefront of fast, as-a-service implementations of IT systems for utilities. It will therefore hugely benefit from the tendency toward agile deployments, which are an integral part of its project delivery capabilities.

To drive down energy retailers' cost to serve, Wipro's "Calls-to-Clicks" solution groups capabilities aimed at personalized interaction and adoption of digital channels.

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has been positioned as a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Professional Services Firms for Utilities Customer Experience 2019 Vendor Assessment (doc #Wipro has been recognised for key strengths including provider of fast as-a-service implementations of IT systems, for Utilities and cost-effective quality of service delivery models. The study evaluated the Utilities Customer Experience (CX) transformation and digital capabilities of 15 service providers and mapped them based on strategies, capability and market impact related parameters.Key Highlights include-, said, “Across the world, leading utilities are redesigning their CX strategies and operating models around an agile paradigm to support rapid business innovation and continuous CX improvement. Wipro’s work with clients in the last few years on complex large scale CX transformations has helped augment its credentials as an execution and innovation partner in this space.”said, “The Utilities industry is at a point of inflection given the innovation that is underway in this space. At Wipro, we bring together capabilities in strategic design & consulting, large scale implementations and CX transformation to help our clients differentiate in a disruptive and competitive environment. We are pleased to have been positioned as a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Utilities Customer Experience, Worldwide. We believe this recognition underscores our capabilities to manage complex transformation projects. We remain steadfastly committed to offering a truly digital and enhanced user experience to customers of our Utilities clients.”Source: Businesswire