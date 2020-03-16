Wipro Positioned as a Leading Player in ‘Zinnov Zones for Engineering R&D Services – 2019’

by businesswireindia.com

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has been positioned as a ‘Leading Player’ for the 10th consecutive year in the ‘Zinnov Zones for Engineering R&D Services – 2019study.The annual report analysed global research & development service providers on the basis of their capabilities and vertical coverage in twelve major industry segments. Wipro has secured leadership positions across eleven industries namely Consumer Electronics, Consumer Software, Automotive, Construction and Heavy Machinery, Industrial Automation, Enterprise Software, Energy and Utility, Medical Devices, Semi-conductor, Telecommunication and Transport.The evaluation was done based on five key parameters including scalability, R&D practice maturity, breadth of R&D services, innovation and eco-system connects. Wipro’s EngineeringNXT was ranked as a leader across all the four horizontals including Design and Simulation Engineering, User Experience Engineering, Platform Engineering and Quality Assurance Engineering.said“Wipro’s Engineering DNA is reflected in consistent leadership positioning across the industries and service line offerings. Zinnov's testimony reflects the results of our perseverance of creating value for our clients to enable innovation at scale across technologies of AI, wireless connectivity, Cloud, IoT, Industry 4.0. It confirms the results we achieve from leveraging our strong partnerships with leading Industry players to enable business benefits for our customers globally. We are excited about the future in this journey and bringing value from Wipro’s EngineeringNXT to our customers.”said, “Wipro’s strong legacy of Software Engineering, Digital Transformation, Embedded Services for large clients has helped the company consolidate its position as Leader in Overall Engineering R&D Services. Its growing focus in building solutions and investments in new age areas such as Wipro Rapids™ DXP and Pipe Sleuth, targeted acquisitions such as ITI, and growing network of Innovation centers in Virginia, Detroit, Sydney etc. has further helped earn this recognition.”Source: Businesswire