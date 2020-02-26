Wipro positioned as Leader in Everest Group – Life Sciences Digital Services PEAK Matrix™ Assessment

Business Wire India
Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has been positioned as a ‘Leader’ in Everest Group’s Life Sciences Digital Services PEAK Matrix™
Assessment 2019, globally.
Wipro has been investing in people, methods and technologies to help Life Sciences clients lead with innovation and deliver better health outcomes. The company has been enabling digital transformation across the value chain of pharma and medical device companies. In research and development (R&D), manufacturing & supply chain, commercial operations and drug safety regulation, Wipro leverages its power of cognitive computing, automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and rich domain expertise to serve clients.
This report analyses the capabilities of 23 IT service providers specific to the Life Sciences sector globally. These service providers are mapped on the Everest Group PEAK Matrix™, which is a composite index of a range of distinct metrics related to provider’s capability and market impact. The research focuses on: IT digital services market trends for Life Sciences, the landscape of service providers for Life Sciences digital services and assessment of the service providers on several capability and market success related dimensions.
Abhishek Singh, Vice President, Everest Group
said, “Life Sciences enterprises expect their service providers to have strong digital and Life Sciences consulting skills to enable digital transformations. Wipro’s success in this market is due to its strategic acquisitions, skills and continued evolution of its value proposition to align to market needs.”
Steven Duryee, Vice President & Global Head, Life Sciences, Wipro Limited
said, “The biopharma and medical technology industry is transforming traditional business models. It’s an era of great expectations, fleeting markets and global prospects, characterized by experience. Our vision for Life Sciences Digital Services is to address enterprise challenges such as care coordination, patient engagement, development of novel therapies, acceleration in all phases of drug & device development and reduction in the execution of studies, while keeping investigator and patient satisfaction at its core. Given that Everest Group PEAK Matrix™ reports are based, in part, on client feedback, we are especially happy to be recognized for our consulting, intellectual property and ability to deliver on complex digital transformations.”
