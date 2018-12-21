Wipro Positioned as Leader in Everest Group's Embedded System Engineering Services Providers PEAK Matrix™ Assessment 2018

by businesswireindia.com

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has been positioned as a 'Leader' in Everest Group’s Embedded System Engineering Services Providers PEAK MatrixTM Assessment 2018. The report was published in August 2018.

Everest Group analysed and classified 14 embedded system engineering service providers on the Everest Group PEAK Matrix of Embedded System Engineering Services into leaders, major contenders and aspirants. Based on the analysis, Wipro emerged as a leader.

Anita Ganti, Senior Vice-President and Global Head – Product Engineering, Industry & Engineering Business, Wipro Limited

said, “We are delighted to be positioned as a ‘Leader’ in the 2018 PEAK MatrixTM for Embedded System Engineering by Everest Group. This report is a testimony to the work we have done over the last two decades in the embedded space. The key to our success is our partnership ecosystem that has helped us co-innovate as well as our differentiated verification and validation capabilities, and flexibility to offer outcome-based pricing models to our clients.”