Wipro Promax Analytics Solutions recognized by Promotion Optimization Institute

Business Wire India
Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that its Wipro Promax Analytics Solutions (Wipro Promax) suite has achieved the best-in-class distinction for Trade Promotion (TPx) capabilities in Promotion Optimization Institute’s (POI) recently published ‘POI TPx Vendor Panorama 2019’ report.
The report focuses on technologies that enable best-in-class planning and execution of sales and promotion strategy. It aims to help consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies understand better the management of trade promotion capabilities by leveraging enabling technologies to enhance trading partner relationships and drive profitability. It assesses 16 vendors in various categories including TPM functionality, TPO completeness, user experience, analytical capabilities, product vision and configurability. Wipro Promax received the best-in-class ranking in three categories, Desktop UX, Post Event Analytics, and Remote Promotion Monitoring.
Wipro Promax provides complete promotion planning, execution, management, tracking, and optimization capabilities that are highly automated. It has been delivering business value to leading CPG companies across multiple geographies over the last three decades. The solution has helped leading organisations achieve greater returns over their trade investments, transform consumer experience and improve customer loyalty.
Srini Pallia, President, Consumer Business Unit, Wipro Limited
said, “We are honored with this recognition. Wipro realizes its customers’ focus on improving the ROI of their trade spend and provides innovative solutions. Our Wipro Promax offering leverages latest innovations in AI and ML technologies to deliver actionable insights and equip customers with predictive planning capabilities through an intuitive user experience. Wipro’s recently launched Auto Claims solution built on Wipro HOLMESTM
AI and automation platform complements Wipro Promax and third party TPM offerings. It helps customers gain greater accuracy, speed and reduced administration cost for processing claims. We are confident that our continued investments in Wipro Promax will drive superior end-user experience, operational efficiency and profitability for our customers.”
Pam Brown, Chief Commercial Officer, Promotion Optimization Institute
said, “Wipro offers a great combination of global support and services in the areas of data management, data science, analytics, or consulting, along with multiple delivery options and a good quality holistic planning tool (TPM/TPO/ROI) in a single platform. The company has recently upgraded the UX and analytics aspects of the platform positioning themselves as a global competitor in this space. Wipro, is one of the few vendors that enable top down and bottom up planning. Using the budgeting functionality, business targets are distributed to planning accounts, and then validated against optimized plans. In addition, Wipro also offers data management and data science resources, which are foundational and critical to accurate optimization results.”
The complete report can be accessed here
.
Source: Businesswire