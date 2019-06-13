Wipro Recognized as ‘2018 Citrix Cloud Partner of the Year’ – India and APJ

by businesswireindia.com

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has been recognized with the ‘2018 Citrix Cloud Partner of the Year’ award for India and the Asia Pacific & Japan (APJ) region. Wipro received the award for its exemplary contribution towards enabling customers determine their cloud journey in the area of digital workspace.Wipro was recognized by Citrix from among 80 global service providers offering cloud-enabled infrastructure services in the Asia Pacific & Japan region for its contribution to revenue, strategic client wins, sales engagement and investments in modern tools and cloud technologies, to help clients accelerate their digital journey.Wipro's global experience in delivering end-to-end hybrid and multi-cloud solutions complements the Citrix technology portfolio. Wipro and Citrix work together to deliver an end-to-end, standardized and integrated portfolio of digital workspace solutions that offer clients a superior user experience, enhanced security and the freedom of choice in an app-centric, mobile-first, multi and hybrid cloud world. Wipro has built innovative solutions using Citrix Cloud services to deliver Workspace-as-a-Service, addressing both virtual and non-virtual workloads, mobility, network delivery and file sharing solutions for enterprises.said, “Wipro has demonstrated outstanding innovation, achievement and alignment with both our vision and the growing needs of our mutual clients. Their success in creating a deal pipeline, closing business, and helping customers accelerate their journey to cloud is why we are privileged to recognize Wipro as our 2018 Cloud Partner of the Year for both India and the APJ regions.”said, “We are happy to receive the ‘2018 Citrix Cloud Partner of the Year’ award for the India and APJ regions. The award recognizes our efforts and success in helping our clients formulate their cloud strategy in the area of workplace digitalization. Working with Citrix is a key element of our value proposition in this space. We look forward to continue collaborating with Citrix to enhance productivity for our clients by modernizing their workplace technology infrastructure.”Wipro’s LiVE Workspace™ solution, powered by the Wipro HOLMESartificial intelligence platform and backed by a strong partner ecosystem, will help enterprises advance to a digitally empowered, user-centric workspace from a traditional desktop system-based approach. The solution is an end-to-end standardized and integrated workplace offering consisting of pre-defined tools, technologies, and processes, that enables users to access their business applications and data, anywhere, anytime, and on a device of their choice. The solution also offers predictive and prescriptive analytics with cognitive capabilities to proactively identify, resolve, and manage critical applications and infrastructure-related snags before end users experience issues.Source: Businesswire