22 Oct 2019, Edition - 1561, Tuesday
Wipro Selected as Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI) Member for the Tenth Consecutive Year

by businesswireindia.com

October 22, 2019

Business Wire India
Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has been selected as a member of the global Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI) – 2019 for the tenth year in succession. Globally, Wipro ranks second in the IT services sector while it continues to be the leader in India.

Launched in 2009, the S&P DJSI (World) is the gold standard for corporate sustainability. Inclusion in DJSI (World) index is based on a rigorous analysis of a company’s performance on more than 20 primary indicators and 120 secondary indicators across a spectrum of economic, environmental, social and governance parameters. More than 2000 companies were assessed from around the world and only 319 made it to the final DJSI (World) index for 2019-2020.

Commenting on this recognition, Abidali Z Neemuchwala, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Wipro Limited said, “It is a special honour to be part of the S&P DJSI (World) Index recognition for ten years consecutively. We appreciate the comprehensive nature of the assessment as it helps us constantly improve our standards in our sustainability journey. The recognition is a reaffirmation of Wipro’s values and our commitment to being a sustainable and responsible corporation.”
Source: Businesswire

