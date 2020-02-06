Wipro Wins Multi-Year Strategic IT Deal From Marelli

by businesswireindia.com

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that Marelli has awarded it a multi-year, global, strategic IT deal.

This partnership will help Marelli to standardize, simplify and further enhance their IT services at a global level and consolidate several current vendors across applications management services & workplace end user services. Marelli is a leading global Tier-1 automotive technology supplier.

As part of this partnership, Wipro will help Marelli by leveraging its global service delivery model and automotive domain expertise and hyper-automation powered by the Wipro HOLMESTM platform.

Dario Castello, Senior Vice President – Chief Information Officer, Marelli said, “We are consolidating and further developing our IT services at a global level. This consolidation and standardisation will provide an important pillar of integration within the company. Technology will be used as a key enabler in improving operational efficiency and driving synergies across the globe. We found in Wipro the right partner for the future to enable us to drive this.”

Vinay Firake, Senior Vice President – Manufacturing Business Unit, Wipro Limited said, “We are delighted to be selected as Marelli’s strategic partner and look forward to supporting them in their challenges. Our strong capabilities, backed by extensive global experience in working with some of the biggest automotive suppliers in the world, will enable us to deliver this high value engagement for Marelli. This partnership endorses the value we bring to the automotive industry and bears testimony to our growing footprint in Italy and Japan which are strategic markets for us.”



Note: The deal was mentioned in Wipro Limited's financial results announcement press release, dated January 14, 2020, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 (Q3 FY19-20), with a description of Marelli, but without naming the company.

Source: Businesswire