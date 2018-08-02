Wishfin Launches “Mutual Fund SIP on WhatsApp”

by newsvoir.com

Wishfin has launched a pioneering product, “Mutual Fund SIP on WhatsApp” through which you can now buy Mutual Funds on Whatsapp. With this launch, starting SIP is as simple as giving a missed call at 844 778 2222 and chatting away to start a Mutual Fund SIP. You can also start a Mutual Fund SIP through this link: https://mutualfund.wishfin.com/campaign-whatsapp-sip.



“Mutual Fund SIPs are best systematic wealth creation product for retail customers. We are big champion of Mutual Funds and SIPs, and wanted to make it easy to invest in them. It could not have been easier than chatting your way to prosperity on Whatsapp. World is seeing the power of commerce on chat platforms. Pinduoduo Inc recently got listed on Nasdaq with approximately $25 billion market cap, leveraging the power of WeChat for e-commerce. What we have built with Whatsapp has similar contours. If anything, financial services have even more leverage on a chat platform like Whatsapp, as compared to e-commerce, because it involves just moving digital bytes, and not atoms. In Mutual Fund SIP on WhatsApp, we have a great product, a great cause (systematic wealth creation for our customers), and huge advantage of virality due to ubiquitous sharing potential of a platform like Whatsapp. We particularly plan to leverage this product outside top 25 cities, and build long term savings and wealth for customers across India. As richer features like Whatsapp payments go live, starting Mutual Fund SIP on WhatsApp will become even easier,” said Puru Vashishtha, Chairman & MD, Wishfin.com.



About 8 months ago, Wishfin had partnered with Whatsapp on testing its enterprise business solution. Wishfin had launched loan and credit card application on Whatsapp, and later Wishfin launched Free CIBIL on Whatsapp by giving missed call at 82 87 151 151. That product was a big success, with more than a million customers checking their Credit Score last month. Mutual Fund SIP on WhatsApp is the latest product launch, and Wishfin looks forward to keep innovating to make investing in Mutual Funds easier.



About Wishfin.com

Wishfin.com runs financial marketplaces, where consumers can buy various financial products such as loans, mutual funds credit cards etc. Wishfin.com is India’s largest lending marketplace with approximately 12 million customers and its adding half a million customers every month. Wishfin has disbursed more than approximately $3 billion worth of retail loans through its platform. Wishfin is thought leader in financial services and was the first fintech to offer free CIBIL score on Whatsapp in partnership with TransUnion CIBIL.

Source: Newsvior