With 5 million Subscribers and 9200+ Partner Hotels OYO’s Loyalty Program OYO Wizard Drives ~49% of Bookings; Indicates Surge in Loyal OYO Customers

Expansion plans in the pipeline to reach 6.5M members by the end of 2019

OYO Hotels and Homes, India and South Asia’s largest and world’s second-largest and fastest-growing chain of hotels, homes, living, and workspaces, today announced that OYO Wizard, India’s largest hospitality paid loyalty program, has reached 5 million subscribers, contributing to ~49% of OYO bookings. This indicates a surge in loyal customers. OYO Wizard is designed to recognise and reward frequent customers and comes with unique benefits, including guaranteed discounts, cashback, discount coupons and upgrades. The company plans to expand OYO Wizard’s customer base to reach 6.5M+ customer base by the end of 2019.

With 9200+ hotels under OYO’s portfolio currently partnered with this program, OYO Wizard is increasingly becoming a preferred option of booking quality and affordable accommodation on OYO. In fact, every second room booked on OYO is by a Wizard member. The repeat rate for premium Wizard members, who hold the Blue, Silver & Gold membership, is ~2X compared to non-Wizard OYO users. Also, ~60% of all transactions made by premium Wizard members are done on Wizard member hotels, resulting in much higher income as compared to non-Wizard hotels.

Commenting on this milestone, Gaurav Ajmera, Chief Operating Officer, India & South Asia, OYO Hotels & Homes, said, “At OYO, we give prime importance to customer experience and continuously work towards strengthening customer relationships. OYO Wizard is one of the best loyalty programs in the hospitality industry providing unparalleled values and services. The 5 million mark is an important milestone for us and is a testament to the popularity of OYO Wizard. We will continue to offer value and convenience and reward loyal guests via the OYO Wizard program by offering highly-rated and curated hotels at the best price.”

At present, OYO Wizard is available across 4 tiers – Wizard Blue (INR 99 for 6 months membership), Wizard Silver (INR 199 for 1 year membership), Wizard Gold (INR 399 for 2 years membership) and the recently introduced – OYO Wizard Lite. Core benefits of premium tiers include –

An additional 5% discount on all Wizard member hotels (over and above existing discounts)

An additional 10% on Wizard Base hotel selected by the user

Instant OYO Money rewards worth INR 500, INR 1200 and INR 3000 for Blue, Silver and Gold respectively

There are benefits provided to members in the higher tiers, including 40% discount vouchers (1 for Silver and 2 for Gold) and OYO Money cashback on every stay (INR 75 for Silver, INR 200 for Gold).

About OYO Hotels and Homes

Opening its doors in 2013, OYO Hotels & Homes is the world’s second-largest chain of hotels, homes, managed living and workspaces. The portfolio combines fully operated real estate comprising of more than 35,000 hotels and over 1.2 million rooms and offers guests around the world access to over 125,000 vacation homes. In the OYO vacation homes category, OYO operates OYO Homes, Belvilla, Danland, Dancenter along with Germany-based Traum-Ferienwohnungen brands can be found in more than 800 cities in 80 countries, including the U.S., Europe, U.K., India, Malaysia, Middle East, Indonesia, Philippines, and Japan.

