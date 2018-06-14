WNS Announces Strategic Partnership with Hyperion Insurance Group

by businesswireindia.com

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, and Hyperion Insurance Group, a leading international insurance group, today announced a global shared services partnership.The Hyperion Shared Services Centre has dedicated teams providing a range of services and processing requirements supporting underwriting and London Market processing.David Howden, CEO, Hyperion Insurance Group said: “This strategic partnership with WNS marks a new milestone for Hyperion. As an organisation, our focus has always been on delivering the right products to our clients at the right price, while providing a consistently high level of service. As we grow, and as the market becomes more competitive, we need to make sure that we have an operational platform in place that is both scalable and which enables the efficient delivery of products. The Hyperion Shared Services Centre will help us deliver this.”Lyn Grobler, CIO, Hyperion Insurance Group added: “We’re delighted to be partnering with WNS. Their innovative approach to data and technology enables us to create a truly scalable and flexible operating model. WNS have an excellent understanding of our business and their high standards of delivery will be instrumental in driving our business forward and helping us achieve future growth ambitions.”Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS said: “This exciting partnership highlights our position as an industry leader in high-end global insurance BPM. We are delighted to have been chosen to partner with such a prestigious member of the Lloyd’s, London and global insurance markets.”Source: Businesswire