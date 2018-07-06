  • Download mobile app

06 Jul 2018, Edition - 1088, Friday

WNS Launches 'WNS Education'

by businesswireindia.com

July 6, 2018

Business Wire India
WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today launched ‘WNS Education,’ a learning academy that offers employees the opportunity to receive ‘Digital and Business Process Management’ certifications, enabling them to reskill and upskill for the digital future.

Digital transformation is ubiquitous now, and clients expect their BPM partners to provide intelligent and insightful process expertise with a view towards the future.  In order to proactively lead necessary change, BPM providers must consistently look at ways to transform the capability of their workforce through internal measures.

“We see digital automation more as an opportunity than a threat,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO WNS. “WNS recognizes the need to get future-ready and fast. ‘WNS Education’ will help re-orient skillsets specific to the BPM sector on a need basis and broaden the capabilities of our people, creating a digital-ready workforce of digital resources.”

“After extensive research on the changing business landscape, new people skills that need to be honed and the likely business differentiators going forward, a BPM-specific curriculum has been developed with Mindmap as our partner,” said R. Swaminathan, Chief People Officer, WNS. “We will begin by launching the WNS Certified BPM Professional and the WNS Certified Digital BPM Professional courses. Each certification is a structured, curriculum-based learning spanning both online and classroom formats, thereby ensuring an immersive learning experience. We believe that the best gift we can give our employees is that of staying relevant!”
Source: Businesswire

