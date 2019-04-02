WNS to Release Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial and Operating Results on April 25, 2019

Business Wire India
WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced it will release its fiscal 2019 fourth quarter and full year financial and operating results at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Following the release, WNS management will host a call on April 25, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern. Chief Executive Officer, Keshav Murugesh, Chief Financial Officer, Sanjay Puria and Chief Operating Officer, Gautam Barai will review the results of the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2019 on the teleconference.
To participate in the call, please use the following details: +1-888-656-9018; international dial-in +1-503-343-6030; participant passcode 8167019.
A replay will be available for one week following the call at +1-855-859-2056; international dial-in +1-404-537-3406; passcode 8167019, as well as on the WNS website, www.wns.com
, beginning two hours after the end of the call.
