04 Oct 2019, Edition - 1543, Friday
WNS to Release Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Financial and Operating Results on October 17, 2019

by businesswireindia.com

October 4, 2019

Business Wire India
WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced it will release its fiscal 2020 second quarter financial and operating results at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, October 17, 2019.
 
Following the release, WNS management will host a call on October 17, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern.  Chief Executive Officer, Keshav Murugesh, Chief Financial Officer, Sanjay Puria and Chief Operating Officer, Gautam Barai will review the results of the fiscal 2020 second quarter ended September 30, 2019 on the teleconference.
 
To participate in the call, please use the following details: +1-888-656-9018; international dial-in +1-503-343-6030; participant passcode 7391577.
 
A replay will be available for one week following the call at +1-855-859-2056; international dial-in +1-404-537-3406; passcode 7391577, as well as on the WNS website, www.wns.com, beginning two hours after the end of the call.
Source: Businesswire

