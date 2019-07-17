Wolters Kluwer's ELM Solutions Builds Pharmacy Building for Charitable Organization Sevalaya in India

by businesswireindia.com

Wolters Kluwer’s ELM Solutions today announced it has partnered with Sevalaya to build a Pharmacy building in Kasuva, India. The Pharmacy building, located about 40 km from Chennai city, is part of ELM Solutions’ ongoing commitment to positively impact local communities where the firm has a presence.

Sevalaya is a 30-year-old non-governmental organization that serves the rural poor in the Chennai area. The organization runs an orphanage, a free school for the children at the orphanage and the surrounding village, a free medical center, a library, and a residential facility for senior citizens. Executives from ELM Solutions’ leadership team traveled to India to participate in the opening ceremony. The inaugural events also included the donation of an ECG Machine for Sevalaya’s Medical Centre as well as 200 bed sheets for children in the orphanage.

“We are grateful to ELM Solutions for providing the resources needed to build the Pharmacy and expand the medical services we offer. We are pleased to have found a partner in ELM Solutions that shares our dedication to the local community,” said Amarchand Jain, Sevalaya advisor.

“At Wolters Kluwer, we take responsibility for improving the local communities around the globe where we have a presence and employ local talent,” said Jonah Paransky, General Manager and Executive Vice President of ELM Solutions. “Health is paramount to supporting rural communities and there is no substitute for Sevalaya’s hard work. Sevalaya truly serves their local communities and we are delighted to partner with them.”

ELM Solution’s Chennai location is in Ramanujan IT City in Taramani, one of the biggest Integrated IT cities in India. Nearly 300 of ELM Solutions’ employees in Product Development, Product Implementation, Technical Operations, Law Firm Operations and Global Business Services departments hold leadership and operational positions there.

Wolters Kluwer’s ELM Solutions is the market-leading global provider of enterprise legal spend and matter management, contract lifecycle management and legal analytics solutions. We provide a comprehensive suite of tools that address the growing needs of corporate legal operations departments to increase operational efficiency and reduce costs. Corporate legal and insurance claims departments trust our innovative technology and end-to-end customer experience to drive world-class business outcomes. Our award-winning products include Passport®, the highest rated ELM solution in the latest Hyperion MarketView™ Legal Market Intelligence Report; TyMetrix® 360°, the industry’s leading SaaS-based e-billing and matter management solution; CLM Matrix, named a “strong performer” in the 2019 Q1 CLM Forrester Wave report; and the LegalVIEW® portfolio of legal analytics solutions based upon the industry’s largest and most comprehensive legal spend database, with more than $128 billion in invoices.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance

Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2018 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

