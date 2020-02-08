Woovly Announces Brand-partnership with Love Aaj Kal

Covai Post Network

Woovly, the world’s only aggregator of wish list and experience announces its brand partnership for the film Love Aaj Kal.

Jio Studios, Dinesh Vijan & Reliance Entertainment present Love Aaj Kal, a Film by Imtiaz Ali, A Window Seat Films & Maddock Films production, A Jio Studios Worldwide Release, Releasing Worldwide 14th February, 2020.

Love Aaj Kal is a romantic drama, starring Kartik Aryan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles and is partnering with Woovly to reach out to the millennials. The partnership aims to inspire the youth and stimulate them towards garnering new experiences by accomplishing goals on their ‘bucket list’.

Addressing their collaboration with Love Aaj Kal, NehaSuyal, Co-founder of Woovly, said, "Working towards the collective goal of inspiring people, Woovly finds its right match in Love Aaj Kal starring Kartik and Sara. With these millennial actors aligning their dreams with Woovly, the brand aspires to motivate the youth to take charge and live their fantasies and adventures."

Woovly caters to a diverse global audience, each having his/her relative aspirations, which can be turned into reality with the use of the service. The service encourages users to make a list of their own desires, even desires such as kayaking on the Nile or procuring popular confectionary edibles or joining the gym because #FitnessFirst is the goal! can easily be turned into desires you live daily, rather than desires you merely have an imagination of!

Addressing the brand-film association with the upcoming movie, Raveena Deshpaande, Marketing Manager, Reliance Entertainment added, "We are excited to have Woovly partner with us on Love Aaj Kal and look forward to many such successful associations in the future as well."

About Woovly

Woovly, a social discovery platform, provides perspective to people's fantasies and helps them curate their bucket list. Serving as the world's only aggregator of wish lists/ bucket lists, Woovly is knitting dreams to reality. With over a million users, the experience platform lets an individual connect with people with similar interests and assists them to pursue their desires fiercely. Along with aiding people in chasing their dreams, the brand also creates a lucrative opportunity for both small and large service providers to map their relevant buyers. Founded in 2018 by Venkat J and Neha Suyal, the company is striving to touch new horizons of success

