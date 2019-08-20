World Mosquito Day: Malaria No More India Launches Nationwide Campaign ‘India Against Mosquito’ to Take the Fight Against the Mosquito to the Masses

by businesswireindia.com

On World Mosquito Day, Malaria No More India, launched its flagship campaignto create a mass movement for collective action to build mass awareness and promote innovative solutions for controlling the mosquito – the common enemy for many diseases.World Mosquito Day is celebrated every year on 20August in the commemoration of Sir Ronald Ross’ discovery of malaria transmission by mosquitoes. Despite the progress being made by the country, India continues to struggle in its battle against the mosquito. An expert consultative workshop as held in the capital to discuss technical and communication challenges faced by the country.The workshop was inaugurated by Dr. Neeraj Dhingra, Director, National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP), in the presence of other experts from the scientific and media backgrounds.Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Dhingra stressed on the commitment to curb vector-borne diseases, “Improving health outcomes is a shared responsibility of all the stakeholders. Malaria No More India’s efforts to raise awareness and promote community action against the mosquito is truly commendable. Increased awareness and practical approaches to manage the vector can go a long way in setting the country up for elimination from mosquito-borne diseases.”stated, “We want to make #IndiaAgainstMosquito campaign a mass movement. New and traditional media along with celebrities will play a major role making it a truly national movement. We will need high-level political commitment, media and society to participate in this campaign together, to be able to win the war with mosquitoes.”Mosquito-borne diseases are a major concern worldwide. The bites of this tiny animal are attributable for over 400,000 deaths per year across the world. Outside Africa, South-East Asia, especially the Indian sub-continent, is the hardest hit. India has taken tremendous strides in reducing the burden of malaria in recent years, the launch of thecampaign aims to set the tone for a comprehensive awareness drive with relevant stakeholders to improve outreach of mosquito-borne diseases.Source: Businesswire