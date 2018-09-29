WorldQuant Completes Inaugural International Quant Championship

by businesswireindia.com

11,000 Data Scientists Competed from over 1,000 Universities across 80 Nations

47 Finalists Traveled from 15 Countries for the Finals in Singapore



WorldQuant, the global quantitative asset management firm, announced the completion of its inaugural International Quant Championship, a competition designed to simulate the best algorithms with over 11,000 participants from more than 1,000 universities across 80 countries. The 47 finalists traveled from 15 countries for the ultimate competition in Singapore, following regional finals where over 500 teams competed in Bangkok, Beijing, Hanoi, Moscow, Mumbai, Seoul, Singapore and Taipei.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180928005571/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

“The scale and success of our competition cements our philosophy that talent is distributed globally and there remains an untapped pool of extremely smart data scientists seeking professional opportunities that can be delivered virtually. Our vision remains to further scale WorldQuant’s virtual network to bring opportunity to any individual with the interest and ability to put their expertise to use,” said Igor Tulchinsky, Founder, Chairman and CEO of WorldQuant.

The International Quant Championship builds on the 20 competitions that the WorldQuant Virtual Research Center has hosted over the past five years to uncover talent globally, foster interest in quantitative finance and allow participants to compete with top quantitative minds. Participants come from various disciplines, including computer science, engineering, physics, finance, business administration and mechanics, and are evaluated on a range of skills, including the use of operators and datasets and the understanding, selection and execution of high-quality algorithms.

“Academic theory does not directly teach the discipline of quantitative finance, so it is up to industry to build up the skills required by individuals to become successful quants and creating practical algorithm simulations is an essential part of that process. We are also pleased that over a quarter of our International Quant Championship contestants were women, including the winning team of three Russian women living in France,” said Nitish Maini, General Manager of WorldQuant Virtual Research Center.

WorldQuant Virtual Research Center has more than 70,000 users from 180 countries and over 2,000 universities who are given the opportunity to learn about quantitative finance, build financial models, participate in global competitions and be considered for research consultant positions. WorldQuant has discovered over 1,000 consultants through the Virtual Research Center and users have collectively run over 93 million simulations on the Virtual Research Center’s online platform.

About WorldQuant

WorldQuant is a global quantitative asset management firm that was founded in 2007 by Igor Tulchinsky and has over $7 billion in assets under management. The firm has more than 25 offices in 15 countries and over 700 employees and 1,000 consultants. WorldQuant develops and deploys systematic investment strategies across a variety of asset classes in global markets, utilizing a proprietary research platform and investment process. For more information on WorldQuant’s culture and philosophy, please visit www.WeAreWorldQuant.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180928005571/en/

MULTIMEDIA AVAILABLE :https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180928005571/en/Source: Businesswire