Worlds Top 10 Female DJanes Compete for Queen of Mashups 2018 Title Powered by SOS NiteLife

World's first ever ' Global Female DJ Championship – Queen Of Mashups – 2018 ', held at J W Mariott, Sahar, Mumbai.

DJ Burlene based in Dubai & DJ Natalia Moon from Australia pipped other top female Disc Jockeys from various parts of the world in a Star-Studded Grand Finale at Hotel J W Marriott, Sahar, Mumbai, India.







Queen of Mashups: SOS Nitelife (Synergy Of Services Nitelife Pvt. Limited), an exclusive Platform for Female Disc Jockeys has ultimately got its Winners after the culmination of an eventful evening at Mumbai. Worlds top female DJaness participated in the Star-studded grand finale of Global Female DJ Championship held at Hotel J W Marriott, Sahar, Mumbai, India.





Queen of Mashup 2018 and SOS NiteLife

SOS Nitelife (Synergy Of Services Nitelife Pvt. Limited) proudly presents before you the 'Winners of 2018’ “Queen of Mashups”. DJ Burlene based in Dubai & DJ Natalia Moon from Australia pipped other finalists in the Musical Competition to come out victorious. DJ Miss Faith from Holland was 1st runner-up while DJ Dona Amelia from Indonesia was the 2nd runner-up in the contest. DJ Pasha Doll from Russia and DJ Katty Q from Russia were the 3rd and 4th runners-up, respectively.



World's top female DJanes participated in the grand finale that was judged by prominent faces of the music industry. World-renowned DJs, DJ Akbar Sami, DJ Akhtar, DJ Aqeel Ali and DJ Notorious were the part of the Judges' panel that picked up the Winner.



Several celebrities participated in the Glittery Musical night and were seen grooving to the tunes.



A Couture 2018/19 Fashion Show by famous Fashion Designer Vikram Phadnis was also held at during the event and added the glamour quotient in the starry night.



The female DJanes who made it to the finals of the Global Championship were as follows: DJ Katty Q from Russia, DJ Burlene based in Dubai, DJ Dona Amelia from Jakarta – Indonesia, DJ Natalia Moon from Australia, DJ Miss Faith from Holland , DJ Pasha Doll from Russia, DJ Neit Kaur from India, DJ Aashikaa Mirza from India, DJ Blondie from USA, DJ Lopa Nova from India, DJ Farah Farz from Singapore, DJ Vixen from Canada, DJ Farmeen based in Qatar & DJ Linda Erfolg from Germany.



These young a talented ladies enthralled the audiences with their compositions and showcased their talents. The atmosphere was electrifying from the very beginning and it only peaked as the night progressed.



DJ Burlene based in Dubai & DJ Natalia Moon from Australia were finally crowned as the "Queen of Mashups" powered by SOS Nitelife (Synergy Of Services Nitelife Pvt. Limited). Both these contestants showcased their skills and won over the hearts of the judges and jury members with their grooving numbers.



After winning the Queen of Mashups 2018, the DJ Burlene said, "It feels great to have won this championship. I am thankful to SOS Nitelife for providing such a unique and wonderful platform to showcase our talents. I am on cloud nine after winning this championship and it will hold a special place in my life. I thank SOS Nitelife (Synergy Of Services Nitelife Pvt. Limited) and the jury members as well."



DJ Natalia Moon thanked the audiences and the judges after emerging as the joint-Winner of the contest. "I am very happy to have won this trophy and I congratulate DJ Burlene for emerging as a joint-winner. I also take this occasion to congratulate the other finalists for putting up such a spectacular show. I thank SOS Nitelife (Synergy Of Services Nitelife Pvt. Limited) for holding this unique contest," said DJ Natalia Moon.



Chand Seth, Founder and MD of SOS Nitelife (Synergy Of Services Nitelife Pvt. Limited), said on this occasion, "We are elated to have successfully concluded the grand finale of Queen of Mashups 2018. I congratulate DJ Natalia Moon and DJ Burlene for coming out victorious tonight and emerging as the top Female DJanes. I congratulate the other finalists as well for putting up a sensational act and I am sure their wonderful performances made the task of the jury pretty tough. There are joint-winners in the end but according to me, all these 15 talented ladies are the winners. I am sure, this championship would act as a Launch Platform for Aspiring Artists & Women DJ Professionals and will keep them a chance to showcase their talent in front of the world."



“SOS Nitelife (Synergy Of Services Nitelife Pvt. Limited)”, an Event Management Company, exclusively conceptualised & executed this Championship. It is a corporate with an unmatched commitment to delivering the highest possible level of services thus turning them into huge success.



"SOS Nitelife (Synergy Of Services Nitelife Pvt. Limited)" organisers believe in “Your VISION Our MISSION”, to achieve and create a bond with their clients which is truly based on Trust and utmost Satisfaction, nobody does it better as our creation has emerged from our client’s enormous trust. The company aims at competing with itself for that helps them scale their performance, to give our clients a Quality driven experience. The urge to deliver more than the client’s expectations has always been a Top Priority for SOS Nitelife (Synergy Of Services Nitelife Pvt. Limited).