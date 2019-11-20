Worley and Arundo Launch The Data Refinery as a Global Hub for Advanced Analytics in Energy and Resources; Initial Product, DataSeer, Brings Unprecedented Speed and Accuracy to Engineering Diagram Information Extraction

by businesswireindia.com

The Data Refinery provides a global hub for Worley and its customers to engage with advanced analytics

Joint Worley and Arundo teams co-locate and collaborate in this space

DataSeer is one of the initial products launched from The Data Refinery; it brings new speed and accuracy to processing engineering diagrams through deep learning and computer vision

DataSeer reduces processing times by up to 90% versus manual approaches, with a machine-assisted workflow that typically achieves better than 99% accuracy



Worley, a leader in engineering, procurement and construction for the energy, chemicals and resources sector, and Arundo, a software company enabling advanced analytics in heavy industries, have come together to launch The Data Refinery, a hub for applied data science and machine learning solutions in the energy, chemicals and resources industry.

The Data Refinery combines Worley’s industry experience with the software and data science expertise of Arundo. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Data Refinery combines Worley’s industry experience with the software and data science expertise of Arundo. Its focus is to bridge the gaps among operations, data science and information technology to help industrial companies transform their businesses through data-driven decisions. This ultimately helps companies increase revenue, reduce costs, and improve uptime, as well as reduce safety and environmental risks.

For the past several months, joint teams from Worley and Arundo have used The Data Refinery, located in downtown Houston, as a space to incubate and develop analytics applications that meet the needs of Worley and its customers.

“There’s never been a more exciting time for the energy and resources market as it moves towards a greater reliance on artificial intelligence and machine learning,” said Bradley Andrews, President, Digital at Worley. “Arundo is at the forefront of data science and machine learning technology, delivering value to companies in 90 days or less. By harnessing our industry and asset experience with their proven technology, The Data Refinery helps companies identify the right problems to solve and gives them the confidence to embed artificial intelligence and machine learning into their operations.”

The first product launched via The Data Refinery is DataSeer, a product that automates the extraction of information from piping & instrumentation diagrams, isometric drawings, and other engineering diagrams. Using deep learning and computer vision techniques, DataSeer can recognize all instances of specific instruments, valves, lines, and other features in a diagram in just seconds. This has immediate applications in bid production and project estimation. In addition, DataSeer can improve digital representations of physical systems, and help industrial companies create relevant, usable digital twins for a variety of advanced analytics and operational applications.

“With DataSeer, users are already seeing a reduction in manual processing time of up to 90%. At the same time, accuracy is increasing, enabling significant improvement across a variety of project engineering use cases,” said Stuart Morstead, Arundo President & COO. “Worley and Arundo believe this capability can significantly improve core EPC processes, major projects at industrial companies, and the management of engineering diagrams at any company with both legacy and new specifications.”

Concurrent with the launch of the DataSeer application, Worley is also launching DataSeer Managed Service for customers seeking the turnkey digitization of legacy industrial drawings.

The Data Refinery is located in an iconic building at 1600 Smith St. in downtown Houston, Texas.

About DataSeer

DataSeer is a software-as-a-service product that extracts relevant features and information from engineering drawings such as piping & instrumentation diagrams, isometric drawings, and other common engineering diagrams. The product enables the fastest and most accurate identification of equipment, valves, lines, and other features for improved project estimation, physical system assessment, and digital analytics. More information is available at http://bit.ly/2QjFGeK.

About Arundo

Arundo provides practical software products and services that improve the operation of industrial equipment, systems, and processes through enterprise-scale machine learning and analytics, in the cloud and at the edge. For more information, please visit www.arundo.com, or follow Arundo on Twitter @arundoanalytics.

About Worley

Worley delivers projects, provides expertise in engineering, procurement and construction and offers a wide range of consulting and advisory services. We cover the full life-cycle, from creating new assets to sustaining and enhancing operating assets, in the hydrocarbons, mining, mineral, metals, chemicals, power and infrastructure sectors. Our resources and energy are focused on responding to and meeting the needs of our customers over the long term and thereby creating value for our shareholders. Worley is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange [ASX:WOR]. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

