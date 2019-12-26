WPP Foundation Wins Multiple Awards at the Star of the Industry Awards 2019 Presented by ET Now

by businesswireindia.com

Social Innovation Project award for the flagship Education to Livelihood (E2L) program

Quality Excellence awards for CSR Practices

Best Use of IT for Social Cause Award

“Our recognition at Star of the Industry Awards with three prestigious awards reiterates our efforts and the role we play to enhance the lives of our children.

The award truly belongs to the children who inspire us to work harder, and continue

opening doors leading to more opportunities for them. Over the last year, The Foundation has seen significant success and achieved tremendous scale touching many lives.”

WPP Foundation, the CSR entity of WPP India, was recognised at the Star of the Industry Awards 2019, by ET Now, with multiple awards. The accolades include Social Innovation Project award for their flagship Education to Livelihood (E2L) program; Quality Excellence awards for CSR Practices and Best Use of IT for Social Cause Award.Established in 2015, the ‘Star of the Industry Awards’ are presented by ET NOW, India’s leading business and financial new channel. Held in December 2019, Star of the Industry Awards recognised WPP Foundation’s contribution towards the Indian society via its Education to Livelihood (E2L) Program with the winners chosen based on several key parameters, including quality of their CSR projects, their approach and impact on society.On winning the awards,, said,WPP India CSR Foundation’s Education to Livelihood programme (E2L) takes on an evidence-based approach in developing frameworks to facilitate successful implementation. The Foundation’s key initiatives include improving educational outcomes in literacy and numeracy, with a focus on opening young minds to the world of digital innovation. The Foundation also inculcates in youth a sense of confidence and gender equality as well as train their mindsets and habits for future livelihoods, through counselling, sport, dance and music.Source: Businesswire