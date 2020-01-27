WPP India Foundation Recognised as the CSR World Leader 2020 at the International CSR Excellence Awards, UK

by businesswireindia.com

WPP Foundation, the CSR entity of WPP in India, has been recognised at the International CSR Excellence Awards, UK as the CSR World Leader 2020. This international accolade recognises WPP Foundation's outstanding contribution to the Indian society in the field of education and skill development through its flagship program- Education to Livelihood (E2L) and WPP Foundation's work with the under-served communities.The International CSR Excellence Awards was set up 8 years ago to recognise international organisations that support their workforce and the communities they work in. They recognise that it is now more important than ever to improve the world for future generations by building a better and cohesive society. The illustrious event was held at the House of Commons in London and saw an overwhelming response from corporates from varied sectors across the globe.Speaking on the award win,, said, "This is a defining moment for us, as we are a young organization aiming to create a model for large scale impact.We measure our success by the number of doors we open for the children we support and smiles that we put onto their faces.We are humbled by this global win – but like we've always said, the real winners here are our children."WPP Foundation has worked towards nurturing the children they work with by upskilling them and their communities through its flagship programme, Education to Livelihood (E2L). Over the last three years, the Foundation has focused on bringing about behavioural change, improving learning outcomes and strengthening the employability of children, hence driving positive impact in society. Working with 10 schools across varied communities of urban, peri-urban and rural India, WPP Foundation has served almost 20,000 children over a period of 7 years.