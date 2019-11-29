WTFL Announces 16 Finalists at Indian Startup Innovation Camp 2019

Innovation Camp 2019 to give wings to the innovative startups and support them to adopt sustainable development approach

Sixteen finalists in travel, tourism and hospitality sector to reach the next level of evaluation; categories being culture, commerce, community and conservation respectively

In association with IHCL and Tata Trusts, WTFL commits to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship in the sector

After attaining a successful stature at global level, World Tourism Forum Lucrene (WTFL) is making its debut in India this year with first-of-its-kind competition – Indian Startup Innovation Camp 2019. Over 200 startups focusing on culture, community, conservation and commerce in the field of travel, tourism and hospitality from the Indian subcontinent applied for the competition.

After rigorous evaluation of these startups, WTFL today shortlisted 16 finalists for the final round of selection and the winners will be announced during the event finale on December 18th in Bengaluru. One winner under each category will take home USD 10,000 each along with a personalized two-year mentoring by industry experts.

The globally renowned platform that provides world’s leading tourism, travel and hospitality leaders along with innovators to meet and shape a more sustainable future. For the past 10 years, WTFL has given an exclusive ground to the budding businessmen by nurturing their innovations in this sector. With this platform, our country will brace up to revive Brand India with the help of 5 Ts: Tradition, Talent, Tourism, Trade and Technology.

While congratulating the top 16 finalists on reaching the finale round, Martin Barth, President and CEO, World Tourism Forum said, “We are overwhelmed to experience truly innovative and game changing ideas of 200 startups that participated. Also, we are happy that we choose India this year as it gave us an opportunity to come across intelligent minds. India has a niche product portfolio in travel and tourism sector and is expected to grow at a rate of 100% by 2028. We are sure to make a mark and create awareness around the on-going environmental issues and look forward to holding more such engaging events in India in the coming years.”

In 2017, Global Himalayan Expedition became the first Indian start-up to have won the prestigious WTFL competition. Here is the list of the finalists in four verticals – culture, community, conservation and commerce in the travel, tourism and hospitality industry



Culture Augtraveler, Delhi NotOnMap, Chamba Authenticook, Mumbai WildTrails, Bangalore Commerce Cab Dost, Bangalore Camp Monk, Bangalore MeTrippling, Bangalore Outsite VR, New Delhi Community F5 Escapes, Bangalore Kaarwan, Thane Planet Abled, Delhi Rural Odyssey, Gurgaon Conservation Lootel, Indore Eco-wrap, Jaipur Padcare Labs, Pune Quick Ride, Bangalore

About WTFL

The World Tourism Forum Lucerne is an exclusive platform where the world’s leading tourism, travel and hospitality companies meet to shape a more sustainable future for tourism. It provides decision-makers with in-depth insights into the core themes of the tourism industry and a unique global network. The World Tourism Forum Lucerne is the only platform to integrate start-ups, young executives and students into one program. Over the past ten years, it has evolved into a year-round network of leaders and innovators who are driving positive change in the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. This includes an influential network of leaders from the business, education, politics, finance and community sectors.

The focus area for the upcoming India camp is the positive social impact of travel, tourism and hospitality across the globe in the following categories:

Conservation (Of nature and natural resources and assets including green infrastructure, water management, recycling, up cycling)

Community (Rural, eco, ethnic and authentic tourism experiences in remote locations that lead to positive economic, environmental and social impact)

Culture (Collaborative and inclusive preservation of tradition, local culture and skills including food, and culinary co-hosting and revival)

Commerce (An open category for all tech enabled, disruptive, innovative, change making, groundbreaking ideas in the sector)

Indian Start-Up Innovation Camp 2019 is scheduled for December 18th at the Taj Bengaluru and is inspired by unique start-ups operating in the categories of Conservation, Community, Culture and Commerce. The event will give the attendees a chance to interact with the founders along with an opportunity to vote for their favorite winner!