செய்திகள் தமிழில்
12 Jul 2018, Edition - 1094, Thursday

FLASH NEWS:

  • A complaint has been filed against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for the ‘Hindu-Pakistan’ comment he made yesterday
  • ‘Rahul Gandhi, as the president of the party, should apologise’, says BJP MP Subramanian Swamy
  • ‘It’s not the whole story for the election’, says Shashi Tharoor, MP, Congress
  • Maharashtra govt dismisses opposition’s charge, ‘NGO distributed Bhagwad Gitas’, says Vinod Tawde
  • The RSS mouthpiece questioned the intent of the filmmaker, saying the film gloried a ‘criminal’
  • Several terrorist have been spotted in the areas of Chaukibal, Tehregam, and Pattan in the Kashmir valley
  • JDU Neta Sharad Yadav hits out at BJP, backs Cong leader Shashi Tharoor
  • US President Donald Trump insisted that he gets on well with German Chancellor Angela Merkel
  • 2nd pothole death in Kalyan: 45 year old labourer identified as Anna dies due to a pothole at Kalyan
  • BJP Chief Amit Shah arrives in Patna to meet Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
Yamalube – A Liquid Engine Component: Glass Harp

by businesswireindia.com

July 12, 2018

Business Wire India

Yamaha develops its oil alongside the engine it will be used in, and this duty is performed by the engineers themselves. Each Yamalube oil has been specially blended to deliver optimum performance through know-how garnered from use on city streets and racetracks to frozen landscapes, scorching deserts and the open sea.

 

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180711005290/en/

 

In this second Yamalube video, the oil provides the beautiful melody of a glass harp as it brings both performance and peace of mind to users even in the harshest conditions.

 
Yamalube: Genuine Yamaha Oil                              
  The Legacy of Yamaha Oil                              

https://global.yamaha-motor.com/about/technology/power_source/007/
 

Yamalube – A Liquid Engine Component: Rube Goldberg Machine
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bs7bmI6WlI0
Yamalube – A Liquid Engine Component: Rube Goldberg Machine (Feat. Rossi and Viñales)
https://youtu.be/2kWj7CHVVww

 

 

 

 
MULTIMEDIA AVAILABLE :
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180711005290/en/
Source: Businesswire

