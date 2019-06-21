Yasasu to Hire 500 ITI Students for Waste Management

Waste management is a growing sector and there will be an abundance of opportunities going ahead. Yasasu Green one of the leading companies in waste processing has successfully set new standards of hiring by creating opportunities for the cross-functional industry.

Students at ITI Pusa



Yasasu Green has collaborated with ITI Pusa to not only initiate cross industrial hiring approach but also to support the more employment opportunities for ITI Students wherein such benchmark will widen the job opportunities for these students. This initiative will invigorate skilled professionals for great careers prospect in Waste Management.

Ms. Bhakti Rana, Head, HR practices, Yasasu Green, said, “This is our 2nd visit within six months wherein we have been successful in creating awareness among these students about the sector, opportunity and career possibilities in Yasasu Green. We have also established a benchmark by not only diversified our hiring pattern but also successfully trained and developed them for handling higher responsibilities. We are also happy to mention here that while using such recruitment method we also set standard of Zero Attrition Rate. We are looking forward to set a strong example and association with ITIs across India in the coming year in a very structured way and create multiple career opportunities.”

“We are glad to witness upcoming technology and the opportunities germinating along with it. We work closely with the industry and our module is framed in accordance with industry needs. Till date, we are associated with few organizations and are working to provide them best human resource. This is the first time a waste management company has offered recruitments, we see this as an opportunity and are thankful to Yasasu Green. In our opinion, such opportunities are very important to motivate students opting for this discipline,“ Said, Mr. Lokpal, Principal, ITI Pusa.

About Yasasu Green

Yasasu Green is a small scale containerized product to treat organic waste at source and it is based on high solid thermophilic anaerobic digestion process (DRYCO-ADTM Technology). The process is indigenously developed with a view of proposing a sustainable solution for effective waste disposal and recovery of resources. The 10 decentralized solid waste management projects would start functioning by month end. Each of these units would have the net metering process incorporated in them. Out of the 10 units, 4 units will be under South Delhi Municipal Corporation, 4 units will be under North Delhi Municipal Corporation and remaining 2 units will be under East Delhi Municipal Corporation.