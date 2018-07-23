  • Download mobile app

23 Jul 2018, Edition - 1105, Monday

  • Gauri Lankesh murder: 2 more accused held by SIT in Hubli, Karnataka
  • JUST IN: Massive TIMES NOW impact, ASI suspended in Alwar
  • Hindu Mahasabha demands establishment of Hindu rashtra in India
  • MHA seeks report from Rajasthan govt on Alwar lynching
  • UPDATE: Interim relief for former FM P. Chidambaram, protection from arrest till 7 August. CBI to file detailed reply in two weeks
  • Black Money Case: Court asks Chidambarams to appear before it on July 30
  • After Cong, Aam Aadmi party raises questions about Rafale deal, asks why’s there a delay in delivery of the jets
  • Two people killed in the collapse of a 100-year-old building in Sealdah
  • Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti’s uncle said he was stepping down from the post in the larger interests of the party
YASH QuickManufacture+, SAP Business ByDesign Solution Is Now an SAP-Qualified Partner-Packaged Solution for SAP Business ByDesign

July 23, 2018

Business Wire India
YASH Technologies, a leading global consulting, technology, and outsourcing company has announced that YASH QuickManufacture+ (Cloud for discrete), a packaged solution that addresses the specific business needs of fast-growing mid-sized discrete manufacturing companies in India, has been reviewed and qualified as an SAP-qualified partner-packaged solution for SAP® Business ByDesign®.

Speaking at the occasion, MVR Kumar, Head- India Business Group, YASH Technologies said, "Midsized discrete manufacturers are experiencing challenges such as capacity management, synchronized supply and demand, production control, planned warehousing while ensuring compliance with GST & other statutory taxes. YASH QuickManufacture+ is a perfect choice as it provides a scalable, flexible and adaptable solution which is future ready.” Highlighting the compelling value that the solution delivers, he added, “It enables organizations to operate with greater agility, make profitable decisions and accelerate their journey to the digital world.”

Architected by YASH’ domain experts with rich and varied expertise across discrete manufacturing industries, YASH's QuickManufacture+ (Cloud for Discrete), harnesses the power of industry best practices, streamlines core business processes and drives efficiencies throughout the enterprise.
 
YASH was an early SAP Business ByDesign partner and built a strong presence in providing Business ByDesign deployment and support services. As one of the largest SAP service providers globally with extensive Infrastructure, Cloud, and Digital capabilities, YASH has emerged as the Partner of choice for mid-sized organizations that are looking to streamline core business processes, drive revenue growth and transform themselves.
