Yes!poho Felicitates Women Weavers

On Occasion of Navratri, Yes!poho has felicitated Nine (9) women weavers and artisans – representing Nava Durgas, for their contribution not only to the Handloom industry, but to the society as a whole. These artisans bring life and character to each and every saree that every women adores.

Durga is a name for Strength. She is love. She is an epitome of beauty. She is loving, caring and affectionate. She is a goddess of thoughts and actions who binds everything together. She is the ultimate Shakti. A Woman makes, nurtures, imparts and inculcates various values to everyone around her.

Salute to The Woman Power……

Salute to The Power of Shakti….

Respect Woman…

Handloom is a traditional business for women for a long time. History has it that while Men would go out with Kings for war, women were involved in crafts like pot, leather clothes, home building and technique of weaving.

Yes!poho’s Nava Durga Felicitation event was held in Hyderabad on September 25th at Kala Dikshitulu Kala Vedika Chikkadpally, Hyderabad and Mr. M. Ramachadra Rao, MLC; Yellavarthy Rajendra Prasad, President, Shankaram Vedica; Special Guest Shri Kala Janardhan Murthy, President Thyagaraya Gaana Sabha presided over the function.