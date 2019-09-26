  • Download mobile app
26 Sep 2019, Edition - 1535, Thursday
Yes!poho Opens Stores in Southern India

Covai Post Network

September 26, 2019

Yes!poho Launches an “Offline Business Initiative” service to partner with local stores to increase its offline presence and to showcase it’s weavers products. As a first step in this initiative, Yes!poho partnered with a Hotel Owner in Tirupati; One Boutique store in Visakhapatnam, and Two Boutique Stores in Hyderabad Stores. Yes!poho Offline Business service group has plans on expanding its service offering throughout India.

 

Yes!poho Stores

 

Yes!poho’s core principle is a Win-Win-Win for all participants on the platform and this is just one way Yes!poho is showcasing artisans’ work to entire world.

 

Yes!poho Stores

 

While Yes!poho’s offline affiliate program (www.yespoho.com) is available across the world, online program is available in India only.

 

Raghuram Kuchibhatla, Founder Yes!poho said, “Yes!poho plans to expand this program across India with over 100 stores by End of April 2020. Yes!poho’s Affiliate partners will get the products directly from weavers and artisans, cutting all middleman, thereby benefiting weavers, partners and end customers. In addition, Yes!poho is also planning to enter into other product lines to bring on new artisans such as Jewelry, etc.”

 

For more information, please visit www.yespoho.com.

 

Yes!poho, a TechnoExperience Company, Together lets make a difference.

Source: Newsvior

