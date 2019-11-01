YITU Attended ICCV 2019 with Self-developed Cloud AI Chip, Showcasing Integrated Software and Hardware Strength

by businesswireindia.com

The 17th International Conference on Computer Vision (ICCV 2019) was convened in Seoul, South Korea this week. YITU Technology attended the conference with its latest researches. Known as the world’s top-notch computer vision conference, ICCV is held once every two years, of which the papers and topics manifest the highest research level and technical growth trend in the field of computer vision.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191101005240/en/

YITU AI chip QuestCore TM (Photo: Business Wire)

As a globally leading artificial intelligence company, YITU has been always standing at the frontier of AI innovations. From October 29th to November 1st, AI researchers from YITU present their up-to-date research findings and industrial practices at the ICCV 2019, including QuestCoreTM, a cloud AI chip developed by YITU, so as to communicate with and learn from a wider range of research communities.

“The peak of artificial intelligence algorithm performance has shifted from academia to industry,” said Dr. Yan Shuicheng, CTO of YITU, “Academia and industry need in-depth cooperation, to better boost increasing peak performance of the entire AI ecological algorithm.”

As a world-known scholar in computer vision and machine learning, Dr. Yan joined YITU in August this year, the company's strong R&D and engineering strength is one of the important reasons for him to join. Dr. Yan, as an IEEE Fellow, IAPR Fellow and ACM Distinguished Scientist, has published more than 600 papers in top international journals and conferences, with more than 40,000 citations, H-index 98.

YITU released its self-developed cloud AI chip QuestCoreTM in May, 2019. Integrated with its world-class AI algorithm and advanced chip design philosophy, it is so far the most intelligent and cost-effective video analysis chip in the world. This chip indicates a successful practice of YITU to follow the strong coupling trend between AI algorithms and chip design. Relevant achievements are also exhibited on ICCV 2019.

According to data from Tsinghua University, computer vision applications accounted for nearly 35% of the total artificial intelligence applications in 2019, and have become an important support for the development of various industries.

YITU is building the Visual Computing National New Generation Artificial Intelligence Open Innovation Platforman, a national AI infrastructure, to align with the developers of algorithm, chip and product, and provide full chain optimization services covering algorithm, chip and entire tool chain.

“We will help to enhance the overall performance of visual computing smart industry solution,” said Dr. Yan Shuicheng. “Help to integrate development experience and domain knowledge, and promote industrial innovation and cooperation."

About YITU

YITU Technology is one of the few startups in the world that has pioneered many cutting-edge technologies in many critical Artificial Intelligent (AI) fields such as computer vision, speech recognition, natural language processing, intelligent decision-making and AI chips.

YITU Technology is dedicated to advancing breakthrough technologies in AI. Powered by world-class AI algorithms, YITU's self-developed AI chip QuestCore™ can be applied to a variety of scenarios to provide cost-effective and market-competitive solutions. YITU is the only company worldwide to be awarded championship in facial recognition vendor test three times by National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), as well as first place in the test hosted by the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA). YITU’s self-developed speech recognition technology has been tested to be best-in-class for the Mandarin language. Nature Medicine, a leading academic journal, published on YITU’s latest breakthrough in intelligent pediatric diagnostic technology based on NLP this February, which has been so far the highest-level paper in the field of artificial intelligence research in China.

Leveraging AI technology, YITU is empowering diverse industries. It provides world-leading innovative technologies and products in several sectors including Intelligent City, Smart Finance, Intelligent Healthcare, Smart Retail, AI Chips and AI Pharmaceuticals. YITU is so far the only AI company nationwide able to provide intelligent management technology in mega-cities and complex conditions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191101005240/en/

Source: Businesswire